Stuart Broad's Reply To ICC Recalling MS Dhoni's CT 2013 Moment Steals The Show

The Indian cricket team created history on June 23, 2013, after beating England in their own backyard to win the Champions Trophy. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, the Men in Blue, who came into the tournament as world champions, lived up to their reputation and clinched the coveted title. In doing so, Dhoni became the first and only captain to have won all three ICC trophies.

WTC Final winner: Stuart Broad leaves agitated comment on ICC's post celebrating India's 2013 Champions Trophy win

To commemorate the 8-year anniversary of India's Champions Trophy 2013 win, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Instagram and shared a picture of MS Dhoni posing with the Champions Trophy, with ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 trophies in the background. The post also had the video of the 2013 India vs England CT Final's last ball bowled by R Ashwin which spun extensively and resulted in a dot when the hosts needed six.

England pacer Stuart Broad, who was at the non-striker's end, during the last ball of the 2013 CT Final left a comment on the post which indicated to an extent that he is still not over losing the high-octane clash. Referring to the extensive turn, the Englishman compared the pitch from the 2013 CT final to a Test match's fifth day's surface. Stuart Broad wrote, "Like a Day 5 Test pitch amazing spin!"

India vs England 2013 CT Final recap

Batting first, India had managed to get a score of 129 in the rain-curtailed 20 over game. Virat Kohli registered the maximum runs from the Indian team after scoring 43 runs from 34 balls. Ravi Bopara was the pick of the England bowlers with stunning figures of 3/20 from four overs.

In response, India managed to restrict the England team for a score of 124 runs and India won the match by 5 runs. Eoin Morgan (33) and Ravi Bopara (30) played crucial knocks but lost their wickets in quick succession which tilted the game in India's favour. R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharam grabbed two wickets apiece to guide India to a sensational win.

Meanwhile, the 2013 CT win remains India's last ICC trophy win. Since then, India have come agonizingly close to winning ICC events but have always fallen short. On Wednesday, India lost another ICC Final as they were beaten by New Zealand in the WTC Final. Notably, this was WTC Final winner New Zealand's first ICC title since 2000.

IMAGE SOURCE: ICC-CRICKET.COM