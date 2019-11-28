Will Indians Cancel Their Honeymoon To Watch WC Final? 42% Of Them Would; As Per New Study

It is hard to deny for many that India is a sports-loving country. Adding to that, a new study reveals the lengths which Indian fans can go to if their favourite teams or athletes are playing an important game. According to a study by digital travel platform Booking.com, 42 per cent Indians will cancel their honeymoon if it clashes with a World Cup final for instance.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's Favourite Moment: Indian Fans Singing 'Vande Mataram' During WC 2011 Final

Fans back Team India

The study reveals how optimistic Indian sports fans are and how sports influences their travel plans. The research also says that 44 per cent Indian sports fans believe that a player or the national team will win an international trophy within the next year or so. That is significantly highest than the global average of 34 per cent.

Also Read: Evolved Shreyas Can Settle No.4 Debate In ODIs And T20s: MSK Prasad

Indian cricket fans are an optimistic lot

Cricket is India’s favourite sport and the fans do have a lot of hopes from the cricket team. According to the study, Indian cricket fans are the most optimistic followed by football fans in the country. The research also says that 88 per cent Indian cricket fans feel that their team will win a major international tournament in the next four years, while football fans are ranked next with 79 per cent sharing the same sentiment.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri Gets Hilarious Twitter Reactions After Posting Pictures With Anil Kumble

Team India > Honeymoon

The research also highlights that 41 per cent of Indians would rather lose their jobs than not be able to attend a historic sporting event final. According to the study, 42 per cent of Indian fans will cancel their honeymoon trip if it clashed with an important game. The number is staggering, considering that the global average is only 19 per cent.

Team India > Family

Travelling to watch their team play live is also one of the priorities of Indian sports fans, the research understands. The survey further adds that 82 per cent of Indians have already completed one to five trips in the last year, while 6 of 10 plan to do it in the near future. Despite affordability being a huge factor for Indian fans, 37 per cent of Indians are willing to pay more for a sporting trip than a family vacation.

Also Read: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Statue Defaced With Toilet Seat And Set On Fire By Angry Malmo Fans

Booking.com India Manager Ritu Mehrotra said that 2020 is going to be a huge year for sports fans, considering the tournaments coming up. The survey also revealed fans' willingness to travel for a sport, with Indian cricket fans leading the pack with a staggering 86%. Football (51%), Tennis (31%), Hockey (23%) and Motorsports (18%) make up the entire list.