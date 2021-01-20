India Vs Australia Series SMASHES All-time Australian TV Pay-per-view Television Records

The India vs Australia 2021 Test series ended on a blockbuster note during the final few minutes of Day 5. After an entire month of intense arm-wrestling between the Test titans, a depleted and spirited Indian side battled through odds and injuries to breach Australia’s ‘Gabba Fortress’ en route to claiming the four-match series by a 2-1 margin. The series also turned out to be the most-watched one in Australia’s subscription television history.

India vs Australia 2021: Cricket Australia thanks BCCI for “memorable series”

An open letter to our friends in Indian Cricket, and to everyone who played their part to help deliver this memorable series!

India vs Australia 2021 series now most-watched, despite Virat Kohli’s absence

As per Foxtel Group, the thrilling finish to the Gabba Test was witnessed by an average audience of 407,000 viewers. Moreover, the average audience across five days of the Gabba Test was 341,000, thus making it the most-watched Brisbane Test ever in Australian subscription history. The India vs Australia four-match series overall was witnessed with an average audience of 371,000, thus marking an increase of 33 percent over Australia’s three-match home series against New Zealand in 2020.

Interestingly, the broadcasters were earlier convinced that the series would yield lower-than-expected viewership owing to the early departure of Indian captain and crowd-puller Virat Kohli. However, Cricket Australia asserted back in November 2020 itself that Kohli’s absence will not be affecting the board financially. The board maintained that the series will turn out to be of “great importance” to world cricket.

India vs Australia 2021: Gabba Test updates

Indian openers made their way onto the middle on Day 5 of the Gabba Test, which also marked the final day of India’s two-month long tour of Australia which began in November last year. Chasing 328 to pull off an unlikely Day 5 match and series victory, young opener Shubman Gill scored a cracking 91 from just 146 balls while batting barnacle Cheteshwar Pujara guarded the wicket from his end. Rishabh Pant later played out an 89-run blinder to see India past the finishing line.

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill star in India’s epic series-clinching win at The Gabba, watch video

BBL 2021 updates

While the India vs Australia series brought an end to Cricket Australia’s 2020-21 home season, the cricket board continues to provide entertainment for their audiences through the ongoing Big Bash League 2021 (BBL 2021) season. Here is a look at the updated points table as BBL 2021 head towards an exciting finish.

Backwards hat Stoin is a vibe #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/LLwrguheYu — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 20, 2021

