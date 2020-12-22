Sun-glare Stops Play Between New Zealand & Pakistan In Napier; Netizens Play Blame Game

New Zealand were trying to carry out the rescue act whereas Pakistan were looking to restrict the hosts to a manageable total in the third and final T20I at the McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday. However, it seems that nature had other plans as the play has been stopped due to sun-glare. The incident happened in the 12th over of the first innings when the players and the umpires had to walk off the ground after 'fierce sun' played spoilsport.

Meanwhile, a passionate cricket fan took to social media and posted the image of the McLean Park reflecting sun-glare and it was captioned as 'Bright shining sun stops the play between New Zealand and Pakistan at Napier'.

Bright shining sun stops the play between New Zealand and Pakistan at Napier. pic.twitter.com/RtwkNLLjDd — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 22, 2020

'It happens only in NZ...'

As soon as the netizens came across this tweet, it was a matter of time before they came forward to test their creativity. Here are some of the reactions.

It happens only in NZ... — Akanksha (@Aks08nov) December 22, 2020

Again. Same happened during india v nz 1st ODI in early 2019. McLean park always has an issue. Now a days due to sun light few years back it’s because of rain and wet out fields 🤦‍♂️ — Aakar Vyas (@aakarvyas23) December 22, 2020

Can’t blame NZC. These are the rugby grounds and NZD usually don’t have that much budget to upgrade the infrastructure 🤔 — Aakar Vyas (@aakarvyas23) December 22, 2020

First world problems — Bikano (@bhujiyekapacket) December 22, 2020

However, this is not the first time that a match in New Zealand has been halted due to sun-glare. Co-incidentally, the sun t forced players off the field during an ODI match between India and New Zealand at the same venue in January 2019.

READ: Pakistan Bowling Coach Waqar Younis Granted Leave By PCB; To Return Home After 1st NZ Test

Pakistan look to salvage pride

The two teams lock horns in the dead-rubber third T20I on Tuesday and the Men In Green will be hoping to salvage pride by winning this one. Their tour of New Zealand has been nothing less than ordinary as the hosts registered convincing wins against them in the last two matches by five and nine wickets respectively.

Shadab Khan & Co. will now be eager to end the white-ball leg of the ongoing tour by managing a consolation win.

READ: Steve Smith Vows To Come Back Stronger After Being Dismissed By R Ashwin In India-Aus Test

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.