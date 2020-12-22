Home
Sun-glare Stops Play Between New Zealand & Pakistan In Napier; Netizens Play Blame Game

Fans could not keep calm on social media as sun-glare stopped play between New-Zealand & Pakistan in Napier where the third T20I is being held

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
New Zealand

New Zealand were trying to carry out the rescue act whereas Pakistan were looking to restrict the hosts to a manageable total in the third and final T20I at the  McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday. However, it seems that nature had other plans as the play has been stopped due to sun-glare. The incident happened in the 12th over of the first innings when the players and the umpires had to walk off the ground after 'fierce sun' played spoilsport. 

Meanwhile, a passionate cricket fan took to social media and posted the image of the  McLean Park reflecting sun-glare and it was captioned as 'Bright shining sun stops the play between New Zealand and Pakistan at Napier'.

'It happens only in NZ...'

As soon as the netizens came across this tweet, it was a matter of time before they came forward to test their creativity. Here are some of the reactions. 

However, this is not the first time that a match in New Zealand has been halted due to sun-glare. Co-incidentally, the sun t forced players off the field during an ODI match between India and New Zealand at the same venue in January 2019. 

READ: Pakistan Bowling Coach Waqar Younis Granted Leave By PCB; To Return Home After 1st NZ Test

Pakistan look to salvage pride

The two teams lock horns in the dead-rubber third T20I  on Tuesday and the Men In Green will be hoping to salvage pride by winning this one. Their tour of New Zealand has been nothing less than ordinary as the hosts registered convincing wins against them in the last two matches by five and nine wickets respectively. 

Shadab Khan & Co. will now be eager to end the white-ball leg of the ongoing tour by managing a consolation win. 

READ: Steve Smith Vows To Come Back Stronger After Being Dismissed By R Ashwin In India-Aus Test

 

First Published:
