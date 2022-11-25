Sundar Eclipses Raina, Shakes Up Record Books With Quick-fire 37 Not Out Vs New Zealand

India all-rounder Washington Sundar on Friday entered the record books while playing in the first ODI match against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. Sundar went past former India cricketer Suresh Raina's record as he smashed a quickfire 37 off just 16 balls with a strike rate of 231.25. Sundar broke Raina's record for hitting the fastest 30-plus score in an ODI match by an Indian player in New Zealand.

Raina achieved the record in 2009 when he scored 38 off 18 balls with a strike rate of 211.11. Raina had registered the feat while playing in the 3rd ODI of their five-match series, which India won 3-1. Sundar's 37 off 16 balls is now the fastest 30-plus ODI score by an Indian on New Zealand soil. Sundar also broke the record of former India captain Kapil Dev, who had scored 33 off 16 balls with a strike rate of 206.25 in 1992.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: As it happened

New Zealand chose to field first after winning the toss in the first ODI on Friday. Thanks to half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer, India put on a total of 306/7 in 50 overs. With scores of 72 and 50 runs, respectively, Dhawan and Gill put together an opening partnership of 124 runs before they were removed by Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

Shreyas Iyer scored 80 off 76 balls to help India post a respectable total. Washington Sundar and Sanju Samson each scored 36 and 37 runs to contribute to India's tally.

Finn Allen was dismissed early for 22 off 25 balls in the second innings. Shardul Thakur removed Allen in the 8th over. Malik then entered the fray and eliminated Devon Conway. A few overs later, he removed Daryl Mitchell as well. Kane Williamson and Tom Latham put up an unbroken 221-run partnership to take the game away from India. Williamson remained unbeaten at 94 off 98 balls, and Latham made 145 runs off 104 balls. New Zealand won the match by 7 wickets.

Latham was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock of 145 not out. He scored with a strike rate of 139.42. Thanks to Latham's performance, New Zealand are now 1-0 up in the three-match series.