Watch: Washington's 'ati Sundar' Scoop Shot For Four Off New Zealand Pacer Breaks Internet

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar's exploits at the international level have been largely restricted to bowling. However, in the ongoing India vs New Zealand 1st ODI, the youngster displayed his batting skills with a cracking knock towards the end of the innings. While the crowd were anticipating fireworks from in-form Suryakumar Yadav, it was Sundar who kept the ball rolling at Eden Park.

Washington Sundar stuns fans with extraordinary scoop shot

Coming into bat at No. 7, Sundar smashed an unbeaten 37 off just 16 balls with the help of three boundaries and as many sixes. Courtesy of Sundar's innings, Team India was able to post 306 for 7 after batting first. During the cameo innings, there was one particular shot from the 23-year-old which has become the talk of the town on social media.

Even ABD and SKY wouldn't have done it. Watch: Washington Sundar's crazy lap shot #NZvsIND #NZvINDonPrime @washingtonsundar pic.twitter.com/YDHWHlo3U0 — Anubhav shahi 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Anubhavshahi48) November 25, 2022

In the penultimate over of the Indian innings, Sundar walked across his stumps and scooped a Matt Henry low full toss over the short-fine fielder for a boundary. The speciality of the shot was the timing of his movement which did not allow Henry to make any adjustment to his length. Sundar moved towards the white line to complete the scoop shot, after which he tumbled on the ground.

Fans react to Washington's 'Ati Sundar' scoop shot

Washington Sundar in today's match be like. Well played #WashingtonSundar pic.twitter.com/DZUu5lqvHU — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) November 25, 2022

#INDvsNZ

Dressing rooms scenes after Washington Sundar's finish in 1st innings : pic.twitter.com/o4A57Ier4G — Kushagra (@4kushagra5) November 25, 2022

A quick glance at Team India's innings against Kiwis

New skipper Kane Williamson after winning the toss decided to bat first. Team India captain Shikhar Dhawan, along with his opening partner Shubman Gill, shared a century stand for the opening wicket. The partnership was broken by Lockie Ferguson who got rid of Gill as soon as he completed his half-century. Dhawan also departed behind his opening partner after being dismissed for 72 runs by Tim Southee.

Shreyas Iyer played an excellent knock of 80 runs that gave India's innings solidity. Iyer smashed four sixes and four boundaries in his innings after being offered life by Tom Latham. Rishabh Pant yet again failed to impress with the bat as he dragged the ball onto his stumps while attempting to pull the ball. The man-in-form, Suryakumar Yadav, got off the mark with an exquisite cover drive. His stay at the crease did not last long enough as he edged Ferguson's delivery to Allen at first slip. Sanju Samson was dismissed for 36 runs off 38 balls.