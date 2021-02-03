Ali Khan Responds To KKR's IPL Auction Snub With Spell Of 0/3 In Abu Dhabi T10 Game: WATCH

Delhi Bulls pacer Ali Khan has been in sensational form for his side in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. The cricketer from the USA currently leads the wicket-takers list in the tournament and has been instrumental in keeping his team in the top 2 of the standings. The cricketer made history in the last edition of the Indian Premier League by becoming the first cricketer from his country to be a part of any of the team squads, which was Kolkata Knight Riders in that case. The pacer was recently released by Kolkata franchise ahead of IPL auction and he has responded his snub by playing exceptionally well in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Ali Khan exceptional performance versus Pune Devils

Ahead of the upcoming IPL auction, Ali Khan has put franchises on alert with his incredible bowling effort. So far, the right arm pacer has picked up 7 wickets from 5 matches. On Tuesday, he produced one of the best spells in the tournament by picking up 3 wickets without conceding any run. Coming into bowl in the the 5th over, he just bowled five deliveries in his first over in which he picked up wickets of Alex Davies, Nasir Hossain and Karan KC before being taken off.

Speaking about the career of the 29-year-old in franchise-based cricket, Khan has travelled all over the world to play in prominent leagues such as Caribbean Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, Pakistan Super League and Global T20 League Canada. His performance in the Canadian league impressed Dwayne Bravo, who later recommended his name to the Trinbago Knight Riders.

IPL 2021: KKR list of released players 2021

The date of IPL 2021 auction was recently revealed with the event all set to take place in Chennai on February 18. Ahead of the auction, all teams were asked to give the list of retained and released players in the auction. The KKR list of released players 2021 included Tom Banton, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Siddharth M., Siddhesh Lad and Harry Gurney besides Ali Khan, while KKR veterans like Andre Russell and Sunil Narine retained their spots in the KKR roster.

Image: Delhi Bulls / Twitter

