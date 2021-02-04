Ajinkya Rahane Credits Major BCCI Rule For Not Making Indians 'Tired' Of Bio-bubble Life

The coronavirus pandemic that has massively affected the sporting scenario across the globe as it has all the other fields. Players are now supposed to stay inside a bio-secure bubble with several restrictions in place. These strict restrictions are taking a toll on players' mental well-being and a number of cricketers have come forward and opened up on the strain of living in a bio-secure bubble.

Ajinkya Rahane reckones Indian players not at all mentally tired despite living in bio-bubble

India's vice-captain in Test cricket, Ajinkya Rahane has now opened up on his experience of living in the bio-bubble. The right-handed batsman has been on the road since the end of August for Dream11 IPL 2020 and followed it up by a rigorous two-month long India vs Australia 2020 tour. Now, Rahane is back in the bio-bubble for the upcoming four-match Test series against England.

During a virtual media conference on Wednesday, Rahane said that there has been no mental fatigue from living in the bubble unlike what the England players have been complaining about. He reckoned that they aren't mentally tired at all, in fact, Rahane reiterated that all the players are really tough mentally. The cricketer opined that the Indian team is a family and all the players are enjoying each other's company in the bubble.

Rahane further said that they are spending time in the team room and added that their families are with them, which is why they aren't tired at all. The BCCI had taken the decision to let players' families travel with them ahead of India vs Australia 2020 tour.

Meanwhile, Rahane is now gearing up for the upcoming four-match India vs England Test series which is slated to commence with the first Test on Friday, February 5 in Chennai. After serving the mandatory six-day quarantine, Rahane on Wednesday hit the ground running as he started his preparations for the series by taking part in his first net session. The cricketer took to Instagram and uploaded a video of his net session where he is seen playing spinners skillfully. In the video, Rahane plays some delightful backfoot punches and forward defence shots. Rahane captioned the video, "Back to training."

Notably, Rahane scored a sensational century in the second Test against Australia in Melbourne which paved the way for India's series win. However, the batsman couldn't really get going in the final two Tests. Rahane will hope to get back amongst the runs in the series against England and his form will be extremely crucial for the hosts if they are to win the series. The India vs England 1st Test is set to commence from Friday, February 5 in Chennai. The India vs England live streaming of the first Test will commence at 9:30 AM (IST).

