Sunil Gavaskar Joins Kapil Dev In Sporting New Look By Growing Beard And Losing Weight

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the resultant India lockdown has brought cricket on a hold as players, experts and commentators are all relaxing and taking time off the game. Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar belongs to one of them as well. Sunil Gavaskar has now talked about his routine during the lockdown

Sunil Gavaskar reveals new look during India lockdown

Much like 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, too, has started to sport a new look during the India lockdown. Sporting a full beard while talking to India Today, Sunil Gavaskar revealed how he has been living the "slow life" and has relaxed a lot during the lockdown. Gavaskar revealed that he wakes up late, relaxes inside the house and goes for walks on his terrace during the evening.

Gavaskar also revealed that he has been eating healthier due to the ongoing lockdown and that is why, he now weighs barely a few grams more than what he did when he made his Test debut 50 years back. Sunil Gavaskar also mentioned that he is happy during the lockdown time even though his family is not with him. He credited techonology for being able to stay connected with his family in times where travel is hard.

Sunil Gavaskar reveals the logic behind Sunil Gavaskar Donation

It was recently reported that a Sunil Gavaskar donation of ₹59 lakh had been made towards fighting the novel coronavirus. In the interview to India Today, the legend explained the logic behind the Sunil Gavaskar donation. Gavaskar explained that he made 35 international hundreds for India so he donated ₹35 lakh to the PM's Relief fund. He also made 24 hundreds for Mumbai so he donated ₹24 lakh to the chief minister's relief fund. However, Gavaskar played down his contribution modestly by claiming that there are people doing much more for the cause than what he is and expressed a desire to help further in any other way if required.

Kapil Dev reveals new India lockdown look

Recently, to much amazement, Gavaskar's teammate Kapil Dev revealed his new look during the coronavirus lockdown. Here is how Kapil Dev now looks.

So my dear friend @therealkapildev has also gone bald, fashionably also referred as “shaved”. I have always said that there are two kinds of men in this world - Baldies and Future Baldies. Welcome to the club Sir!! गंजो की महफ़िल में आपका “बालों रहित” स्वागत है। 🙏🤓😍 pic.twitter.com/lLQxvLcdhE — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 21, 2020

Cricket in the country and all over the world is currently at a standstill as the government battles the pandemic. The IPL was supposed to start on March 29 but the government imposed a lockdown which led to the tournament being suspended. The future of the T20 World Cup is also highly unclear. The 2020 T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on October 18 in Australia.

