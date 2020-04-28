Kapil Dev-funded Online Services Business Grows 5 Times More During India Lockdown: Report

An Indian-based online platform for booking micro and small business services such as tax, accounting and compliance services, WizCounsel has reportedly grown over five times ever since the India lockdown came into effect according to The Economic Times. Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev is one of the investors in WizCounsel. Since the India lockdown, over 1,000 MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) have sought WizCounsel by paying small booking amounts only to pay a full sum later in installments.

Kapil Dev-backed WizCounsel prospers in India lockdown

According to Ranu Gupta, the co-founder of WizCounsel, the platform helps MSMEs to book white-collar services just like any e-commerce site but at comparatively lower rates. Ranu Gupta also further stated that such a sudden growth makes sense because of the MSME landscape in India. He claimed that out of 60 million of online MSMEs, only few are online which makes it difficult for them to obtain such services while functioning their business, which is why they are resorting to an online platform like WizCounsel. In India, 2 million new MSMEs are formed.

Meanwhile, another co-founder of WizCounsel, Royce Raju Beena believed that the coronavirus-induced India lockdown will only lead to a much bigger online service booking in the future, which will boost the gig economy in India. The company is believed to be in the process of building a community, resource centre and free-of-cost consultation ecosystem for small businesses

Kapil Dev himself is proud that though coronavirus has caused a sad situation in the country, the company is helping businesses in such a manner by offering prices 6 times lesser than that of their competitors, which has in turn helped WizCounsel grow 5 times more during this period.

Apart from the cricketing legend, WizCounsel is also funded by Dr. Manas Fuloria (Nagarro) and Sunil Kumar Gupta (SARC Associates).

Kapil Dev net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Kapil Dev net worth figure is estimated to be approximately US$30 million (₹228 crore). The Kapil Dev net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Kapil Dev net worth figure also comprises from his several investments and business ventures.

Disclaimer: The above Kapil Dev net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Kapil Dev net worth figures.