Kapil Dev Reveals Moment In His Career That Fueled His Financial Success Post Retirement

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev is widely recognised as one of the greatest all-rounders of all time. Nicknamed ‘The Haryana Hurricane’, Kapil Dev revolutionised Indian cricket forever by leading India to victory at the 1983 World Cup. On an individual note, the cricketer has scored over 9,000 runs across formats and is currently the ninth highest wicket-taker (434 wickets) in Test matches.

Apart from achieving success on a cricket field, Kapil Dev has also proven he has a sharp commercial mind as seen from his several business ventures. Here, we take a look back at the time when Kapil Dev revealed how he got the idea to approach business post-retirement.

Kapil Dev recalls a moment that changed his life

In the Season 6 of Breakfast with Champions, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev recalled the incident that prompted him to look beyond cricket after retirement. He took a trip down a memory lane by recalling a Test match from his playing days when former Indian captain Chandu Borde used to be the manager of the Indian team. After the match over, Chandu Borde told Kapil Dev that he will be departing for his home in Pune and will meet the team in time for the next Test match.

The all-rounder then revealed that he was surprised to see Borde three hours later at the same place as he was waiting for his daily allowance from an official of the board, who had surprisingly slept off by then. In the interview, Kapil Dev said that it was then that his thinking changed as he realised the impermanency of cricket, which made him seek business ventures as a means of finance beyond retirement.

Kapil Dev businesses

Kapil Dev is now the owner of Kaptain’s Retreat Hotel as well as the Dev Musco Lighting (which is into lighting of sports stadiums). He also owns Captain’s Eleven, a line of restaurants in Chandigarh and Patna. In 2015, he also purchased a minority stake in Samco Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Kapil Dev net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Kapil Dev net worth figure is estimated to be approximately US$30 million (₹228 crore). The Kapil Dev net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Kapil Dev net worth figure also comprises from his several investments and business ventures.

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 postpones release date

83 is an upcoming Indian sports drama film that traces the story of India’s 1983 World Cup win. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is set to star as Kapil Dev in the movie, which also includes Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin in supporting roles. While the film was slated to release on April 10, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the movie to postpone its release until further notice.

Disclaimer: The above Kapil Dev net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Kapil Dev net worth figures.