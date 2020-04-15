Shoaib Akhtar Hits Back At Sunil Gavaskar By Posting Actual 'Snowfall In Lahore' Photo

In wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar recently proposed a short ODI series between India and Pakistan in order to raise funds for helping victims from both countries. Shoaib Akhtar’s proposal was quickly discarded by several former Indian cricketers like Kapil Dev, Madan Lal and Sunil Gavaskar. In fact, Sunil Gavaskar even went ahead into saying that there are “more chances of snowfall in Lahore” than staging a bilateral series between India and Pakistan. The 125-Test legendary veteran Sunil Gavaskar made this statement while speaking with Ramiz Raja on his YouTube channel.

Shoaib Akhtar trolls Sunil Gavaskar on Twitter

While responding to Sunil Gavaskar’s remarks, Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter and posted an actual image of snowfall pouring in Lahore from last year. In the caption, the former speedster wrote “nothing is impossible”, thus indirectly implying a series between India and Pakistan can still be staged to raise funds.

Shoaib Akhtar’s reply to Sunil Gavaskar

Well Sunny bhai, we did have a snowfall in Lahore last year :)

So nothing is impossible. pic.twitter.com/CwbEGBc45N — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 14, 2020

Shahid Afridi backs Shoaib Akhtar, slams Kapil Dev

Shoaib Akhtar also found some support from his former teammate Shahid Afridi. Upon Kapil Dev’s rejection towards the idea of India-Pakistan series, Shahid Afridi stated that he was 'shocked' by the Indian veteran's reply. Taking to his social media account, Shahid Afridi also thanked former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh for their donations towards the Shahid Afridi Foundation. Through his foundation, the former Pakistani captain is actively lending a helping hand towards the coronavirus affected people in his country.

