Sunil Gavaskar’s 'distasteful' Comment On Anushka Sharma Sparks Outrage, Read What He Said

While commentating during the 6th IPL game between Kings XI Punjab and RCB on Thursday, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar sparked off outrage for his below the belt remarks against actor Anushka Sharma. Taking on Kohli who has not hit the ground running so far as his batting is concerned, Gavaskar opined that he should practice harder. Referring to a video which he watched, the former Indian opening batsman reckoned that it was not enough for the RCB skipper to practise only on his wife Anushka's bowling.

In the past, Sharma has been trolled on numerous occasions including Kohli's poor performance in the 2015 World Cup semifinal against Australia. In the IPL game, Kohli could score one run in addition to dropping centurion KL Rahul twice. With the 97-run loss, RCB has slipped to the 6th position in the points table. It is pertinent to note that RCB won its first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs.

Sunil Gavaskar remarked, "He (Virat Kohli) knows that he can improve by practicing harder. During the lockdown, he only practised on Anushka's bowling which is evident from a video that I saw. But that is not going to be enough."

Anushka Sharma fires response

Terming his remarks as "distasteful", Anushka Sharma questioned Gavaskar on his rationale behind making such a comment. On Instagram, she urged him to respect the private lives of cricketers and stop dragging her into cricket. The Sultan actor also lamented that her name was used to comment on Virat Kohli's performance.

Anushka Sharma wrote on Instagram, "That, Mr. Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for a husband's game? I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don't you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us. I am sure you have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband's performance from last night or are your words relevant only if you use my name in the process? It's 2020 and things still don't change for me. When I still stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements? Respected Mr. Gavaskar, you are a legend whose name stands tall in the gentleman's game.Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this."

