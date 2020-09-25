Dream11 IPL 2020, Punjab Vs Bangalore: Top Stats From The Game Ft. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli

Punjab, on the back of captain KL Rahul’s imperial knock, comfortably defeated Virat Kohli’s Bangalore in the sixth match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Thursday, September 24, the two teams were pitted against each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Throughout the course of the one-sided contest, the game witnessed several statistical updates, particularly from winning captain KL Rahul. Here is a look at some of the top stats that unfolded during the recently-concluded Punjab vs Bangalore’s Dream11 IPL 2020 game.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Updated points table after Punjab vs Bangalore result

Dream11 IPL 2020: Records broken and created during Punjab’s one-sided win over Bangalore

Dream11 IPL 2020: Milestones unlocked with KL Rahul Dream11 IPL 2020 century

Opening the innings for Punjab, KL Rahul smoked 132* from just 69 balls as he carried his bat throughout the 20 overs. With his match-winning hundred, the stylish right-handed batsman became the leading run-scorer of the Dream11 IPL 2020 and also registered the season’s first ton. The KL Rahul Dream11 IPL 2020 century was his second of the tournament overall, and by doing so, he also became only the second batsman from Punjab after ex-cricketer Hashim Amla to register two centuries for the franchise.

Some other major milestones unlocked during KL Rahul’s innings includes the Punjab captain becoming the fastest Indian batsman to reach 2,000 runs in IPL. He achieved the feat in his 60th innings and he bettered former Mumbai captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar (63 innings) by three innings. The KL Rahul Dream11 IPL 2020 century against Bangalore (132*) is also the highest individual score by an Indian batsman and fourth highest overall by anyone in tournament’s history.

KL Rahul Dream11 IPL 2020 century: Punjab skipper plunders perfect ton

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mohammad Shami’s tightening spell

In the match, Mohammad Shami claimed figures of 1-14 from his three overs. Through his back-breaking spell, he became the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season with four wickets from two games. While there are six others bowlers to have claimed the same number of wickets, Mohammad Shami holds a superior average and economy rate among all bowlers of the season.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab hammering Bangalore by 97 runs

Punjab’s 97-run win over Bangalore was their third largest in terms of victory by number of runs. The recent result took the third spot by bettering their 76-run win over Mumbai in 2011. Interestingly, the dominant performance from KL Rahul and co. also ensured that it became Bangalore’s fourth largest defeat in their tournament history. One of the key elements of Punjab's victory was dismissing Bangalore captain Virat Kohli cheaply. By just scoring 1 run, this was Kohli's first single digit score against Punjab since the 2017 season.

Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 team schedule

