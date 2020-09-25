Dream11 IPL 2020, Punjab Vs Bangalore: Top Stats From The Game Ft. KL Rahul, Virat Kohli

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Punjab, on the back of captain KL Rahul’s imperial knock, comfortably defeated Virat Kohli’s Bangalore in the sixth match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Thursday, September 24, the two teams were pitted against each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Throughout the course of the one-sided contest, the game witnessed several statistical updates, particularly from winning captain KL Rahul. Here is a look at some of the top stats that unfolded during the recently-concluded Punjab vs Bangalore’s Dream11 IPL 2020 game.
#KXIP are topping the charts in the Points Table after Match 6.#Dream11IPL #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/T9gcCATZ40— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab Vs Bangalore: KL Rahul Breaks Tendulkar's Record, Fastest Indian To 2000 IPL Runs
Opening the innings for Punjab, KL Rahul smoked 132* from just 69 balls as he carried his bat throughout the 20 overs. With his match-winning hundred, the stylish right-handed batsman became the leading run-scorer of the Dream11 IPL 2020 and also registered the season’s first ton. The KL Rahul Dream11 IPL 2020 century was his second of the tournament overall, and by doing so, he also became only the second batsman from Punjab after ex-cricketer Hashim Amla to register two centuries for the franchise.
Some other major milestones unlocked during KL Rahul’s innings includes the Punjab captain becoming the fastest Indian batsman to reach 2,000 runs in IPL. He achieved the feat in his 60th innings and he bettered former Mumbai captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar (63 innings) by three innings. The KL Rahul Dream11 IPL 2020 century against Bangalore (132*) is also the highest individual score by an Indian batsman and fourth highest overall by anyone in tournament’s history.
💯— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020
What an innings this by the @lionsdenkxip Skipper.
Take a bow, @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/eHDDlVzTaJ
Also Read | KL Rahul Dream11 IPL 2020 Century Breaks Multiple Records During Sensational Century, Kohli's Errors Assist Batsman
In the match, Mohammad Shami claimed figures of 1-14 from his three overs. Through his back-breaking spell, he became the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season with four wickets from two games. While there are six others bowlers to have claimed the same number of wickets, Mohammad Shami holds a superior average and economy rate among all bowlers of the season.
Punjab’s 97-run win over Bangalore was their third largest in terms of victory by number of runs. The recent result took the third spot by bettering their 76-run win over Mumbai in 2011. Interestingly, the dominant performance from KL Rahul and co. also ensured that it became Bangalore’s fourth largest defeat in their tournament history. One of the key elements of Punjab's victory was dismissing Bangalore captain Virat Kohli cheaply. By just scoring 1 run, this was Kohli's first single digit score against Punjab since the 2017 season.
A KL Rahul show here in Dubai as @lionsdenkxip win by 97 runs.#Dream11IPL #KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/awcUDkWS1f— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020, Kolkata Vs Mumbai: Top Stats From The Game Ft. Rohit Sharma And Pollard
THE WAIT IS OVER! 🔥#SaddaPunjab #Dream11IPL #IPLSchedule pic.twitter.com/aBrYASTKj5— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 6, 2020
Also Read | Virat Kohli Takes 'brunt' Of Defeat Vs Punjab; KL Rahul Rejoices, Heaps Praise On Bishnoi
https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020
RELATED CONTENT
Rohit Sharma mercilessly trolled by netizens after praising KL Rahul's 'classy' hundred
24 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli fined 12 lakh for Bangalore's slow over-rate versus Punjab
3 hours ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 7 Chennai vs Delhi pitch report and weather forecast for Dubai
43 mins ago
BOK Vs DUM Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 preview
53 mins ago
JPL T20 2020 BOK vs DUM live streaming in India, pitch and weather report, full preview
1 hour ago
Virat Kohli takes 'brunt' of defeat vs Punjab; KL Rahul rejoices, heaps praise on Bishnoi
12 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points