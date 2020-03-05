Sunil Joshi Ideal To Handle Virat Kohli In Discussing Selection Matters: Madan Lal

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) recently recommended the names of former Indian cricketers Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh for the all-India senior selection committee. Reportedly, the CAC chief Madan Lal along with his colleagues took several factors into consideration before finalising the names. While speaking with a reporter, Madan Lal said that the advisory committee was always conscious while picking the names who can deal with the Indian captain Virat Kohli about selection matters on a regular basis.

BCCI CAC chief Madan Lal says Sunil Joshi is the ideal candidate to handle Virat Kohli

Madan Lal referred to Virat Kohli as India’s top-performing player and said that he was always on their mind before submitting the names. Lal also said that the CAC submitted the names of Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh because they can communicate well with the Indian captain on the various selection matters and handle his 'dominating' personality. He believed that the two selectors they picked are the best candidates and could well have the best solution to some of India's perennial selection problems.

One of the sources in BCCI was also reportedly asked about the future of MS Dhoni in Indian cricket. The source responded that both the CAC and Sunil Joshi will consider MS Dhoni for future matches if the veteran cricketer has a good Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) campaign.

IPL 2020: Tournament updates

The IPL 2020 season is scheduled to be played between March 29 and May 24. Around 60 matches will be played across 57 days in nine different Indian venues, thus making it the longest-running (number of days) IPL in tournament history. Several Indian superstars like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will be seen representing their respective IPL 2020 sides in the much-anticipated league.

Meanwhile, one of the most talked-about aspects of the event remains the impending return of MS Dhoni into the field. MS Dhoni last featured in the 2019 World Cup semi-final and the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since then.

BCCI announces Mr. Sunil Joshi and Mr. Harvinder Singh as members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee (Men).



