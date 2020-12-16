Sunil Narine Expecting First Child With Wife Anjellia, Kolkata IPL Team And Fans Elated

West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine is all set to welcome a baby boy with wife Nandita in a couple of weeks. The couple had announced the arrival of a baby boy in a gender-reveal ceremony in Trinidad and Tobago on Monday. Narine had first revealed the news of them expecting another addition to their family through an Instagram post in October.

ALSO READ | ICC Test rankings: New Zealand join Australia on top after whitewashing West Indies 2-0

Sunil Narine and wife set to welcome baby boy

The Caribbean lad had shared a picture of his wife flaunting her baby bump with the caption, “Blessings come in little packages from big delivery guys”. On Tuesday, the Kolkata IPL franchise took to Instagram and confirmed that Narine and wife Nandita are having a baby boy soon. They also welcomed Narine Jr. to the Kolkata franchise's family.

Narine has been one of the veterans of the Kolkata franchise. The right-hander has represented the two-time IPL champions since 2012 and has been instrumental in their success over the years. Notably, Narine plays for Trinbago Knight Riders as well in the Caribbean Premier League where his side have won four titles.

ALSO READ | New Zealand beats West Indies in 2nd test, sweeps series 2-0

Sunil Narine career stats

The Narine career stats make for a staggering read. The Kolkata all-rounder has played 120 IPL matches, having bagged 127 wickets and scored 892 runs. However, he had a below-par IPL 2020 where he could only pick five wickets in 10 matches at a dismal average of 60.40. The Narine IPL 2020 price was ₹8.5 crore (US$1.2 million).

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly reveals reason for delight on watching New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test

Sunil Narine net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the Narine net worth is a whopping $14 Million USD which is approximately equal to ₹100 crore INR. The last few years have seen a major hike in the Narine net worth. A major part of his income comes from playing international cricket for West Indies, as well as, playing in several franchise-based T20 tournaments across the globe. The Narine net worth also comprises his income from several brand endorsements. Sunil Narine's wife Nandita along with her husband run a clothing line together called '74; merchandise which is named after Sunil's jersey number '74'.

Disclaimer: The above Sunil Narine net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | West Indies wins toss, bowls in 2nd test vs. New Zealand

SOURCE: SUNIL NARINE INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.