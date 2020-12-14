ICC Test Rankings: New Zealand Join Australia On Top After Whitewashing West Indies 2-0

New Zealand has now joined Australia at the top of the ICC Test rankings after their Test series victory against West Indies at home recently. The Black Caps achieved their first major objective during the pandemic-riddled 2020 season campaign as they defeated the touring West Indies side 2-0 in a two-Test series which helped them to join Australia at the top in the official world Test cricket rankings.

Humbled to claim a Test series victory, our longest streak unbeaten on home soil (15 matches) 🏆



Thanks also to @windiescricket for the sacrifices they made to ensure we had cricket in NZ 👏🏽



Another Test superbly captured by @PhotosportNZ 📷#NZvWI #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/axTlYATbJp — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 13, 2020

The hosts established their dominance in their first Test match at Hamilton as they defeated the West Indies by an innings and 134 runs. They continued to display their authority and won the second match on Monday by an innings and 12 runs after ending it in the first hour of the 4th day of the second Test.

West Indies, who resumed batting in their second innings on the 4th day of the Test match, were trailing by 85 runs with the scoreboard reading 244-6. They were asked to follow on after the touring team was 329 behind New Zealand’s first innings score. Despite some solid display of batting form WI wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva, the West Indies side were all out for 317 as New Zealand walked away with an easy win.

New Zealand jumped above England earlier as they look to cement a spot for themselves at the final of the World Test Championship, that is scheduled to be played at Lord's next year. A 2-0 series win against West Indies helped the Black Caps go level with Australia in the ICC Test rankings. This is New Zealand’s first time at the top of the table as they sit with 116 points against their name at the top alongside Australia.

What's next for New Zealand?

With Pakistan up next for the Black Caps, a whitewash victory for New Zealand in the upcoming two-test series will see New Zealand get a shot at fighting against Australia and India for a slot at the final. Both the teams will play each other soon in the the India vs Australia 2020 Test series. With white-ball action coming to an end, the India vs Australia pink ball Test will be the first of 4 Test matches. The first Test match will see Virat Kohli lead the Indian cricket team in Adelaide on December 17.

Fortress established at home

The Black Caps have created a solid platform for themselves as they look to be one of the sides with a formidable home advantage, remaining unbeaten in 15 Test matches at home. After the second Test victory, New Zealand captain Tom Latham commented how his team is looking at the World Test championship and was happy to get the full points from this series. Tom Latham has taken over the captaincy for the second Test as regular skipper Kane Williamson was given some time off to be with his wife, who is expecting their first child.

