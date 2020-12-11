Sourav Ganguly Reveals Reason For Delight On Watching New Zealand Vs West Indies 2nd Test

The New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test match went underway today (Friday, December 11) at Wellington’s Basin Reserve. Apparently, former Indian captain and current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is keeping tabs on the proceedings, as evidenced from his recent social media feeds. The cricketer-turned-administrator recently expressed his delight on seeing the crowds back at the venues for Tests, despite the current pandemic situation prevailing worldwide.

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test: Scorecard at Stumps on Day 1

Henry Nicholls shines on the opening day of the Wellington Test with an unbeaten century 👏



For West Indies, Shannon Gabriel finishes the day with three wickets.#NZvWI scorecard 👉 https://t.co/lhMysPsQlx pic.twitter.com/JvOAjP7b4p — ICC (@ICC) December 11, 2020

Sourav Ganguly delighted to see crowds back, looks forward to India’s 2021 season

Unlike several cricket matches earlier this year, the ongoing New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd Test is being played in the presence of spectators. A good chunk of cricket fans showed up on Day 1 to watch their home side taking on the visiting West Indies team. Sourav Ganguly himself took to his social media accounts and wrote: “Great to see crowds back in Test cricket”, thus referring to the earlier restrictions on spectators due to the contagious nature of the coronavirus disease.

Great to see crowds back in test cricket in Newzealand today ..westindies play the home team at basin reserve ...the game needs this @bcci pic.twitter.com/ruRtjwdFGv — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 11, 2020

Interestingly, Sourav Ganguly’s comments on Test crowds came just a day after BCCI announced the entire India vs England 2021 schedule. As per the reveal, the Indian team will be facing England between February and March next year in four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs. Even though a detailed schedule has been released, it remains to be seen whether spectators will be allowed in some capacity at the Indian venues as well.

Here is a look at India vs England 2021 schedule as announced by the BCCI:

India vs Australia pink ball Test match: The road ahead

As of now, the Indian team is scheduled to face Australia in the first of the upcoming four-match Test series Down Under. The first match is scheduled to be a pink-ball affair and it will be played at the Adelaide Oval. The India vs Australia pink ball Test is slated to commence from December 17, with the entire high-profile series scheduled to conclude on January 19 next year.

Image source: PTI and Black Caps Twitter

