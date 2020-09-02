Sunil Narine Takes Magical Caught And Bowled Wicket On CPL 2020 Return; Watch Video

Sunil Narine is currently playing in the CPL 2020 where he is representing the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR). Sunil Narine has been in scintillating form in the competition having already smashed two half-centuries coupled with some splendid bowling performances. The Kolkata Knight Riders star had to miss three successive games for TKR as he had got himself operated to remove kidney stones from his body.

CPL 2020: Sunil Narine takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Asif Ali

However, Sunil Narine made a comeback to the CPL 2020 on Tuesday during TKR's fixture against Jamaica Tallawahs. The Trinidad cricketer was right on the money on his return as he scored a quickfire 29 off 11 balls with five fours and one six at a stunning strike-rate of 263.64. Sunil Narine also bowled decently as he gave away just 23 runs in his quota of four overs and bagged one wicket.

The KKR star dismissed Asif Ali by taking a stunning catch off his own bowling. Sunil Narine bowled an off-spinner and Asif Ali tried to defend but the ball hit the inside part of the willow and flew towards the TKR spinner. Sunil Narine dived to his right and grabbed a one-handed stunner to send Ali packing for just 7.

Sunil Narine has performed brilliantly throughout the CPL 2020. Narine has now scored 140 runs in 4 matches in the CPL 2020 and picked up five wickets. Sunil Narine, being in form, would benefit the Kolkata Knight Riders immensely as the 32-year-old is set to play for them in the upcoming IPL 2020 competition in the UAE from September 19. Narine is a key member of the KKR squad for the IPL 2020 and his performances will be crucial in determining how far the Kolkata-based franchise go in the tournament.

CPL live streaming details and CPL live streaming in India

The telecast of CPL 2020 live in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on August 22 at 11:45 PM IST. Fans can catch CPL live streaming in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. CPL live streaming will be available to fans on Dream Sports' FanCode app. The CPL 2020 live streaming on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20's Twitter handle.

KKR squad for IPL 2020

Dinesh Karthik (Captain and wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, M Siddharth, Varun Chakravarti, Chris Green.

IMAGE COURTESY: CPLT20 TWITTER