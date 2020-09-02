Shreyas Iyer's PUBG Mobile Season Stats, ID And K/D Ratio Ahead Of IPL 2020

PUBG Mobile has developed into one of the most popular games available in India and the growing eSports India market has seen the game garner a massive fan base. The PUBG Mobile storm has also hit many Indian cricket team stars including the likes of Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer. The Mumbai batsman has made a name for himself with constant showings in the domestic circuit and followed with impressive performances for Team India.

While the 25-year-old is one of the most elegant stroke makers in the Indan cricket, he remains an avid gamer. Here's a look at the Shreyas Iyer PUBG ID and his stats ahead of the IPL 2020.

Shreyas Iyer PUBG ID: Delhi Capitals captain's PUBG Mobile stats

According to Sportskeeda, the Shreyas Iyer PUBG ID is 5865313147 and IGN is SHREYASIYER41. While the Delhi Capitals star remains a fan of PUBG Mobile, he hasn't been active this season and is yet to play a game in Season 14. In Season 13, Shreyas Iyer played a few TDMs and a solitary solo game.

In the only match he played, the 25-year-old had over 13 kills. Shreyas Iyer is one of the many players to have tried their hand at PUBG Mobile, including former Indian captain MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Shikhar Dhawan. While Yuzvendra Chahal is currently placed in the Crown II-tier of the battle royal game, Hardik Pandya finds himself in the Crown I-tier. Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul is currently placed in the Platinum III-tier.

(Image Courtesy: PUBG Mobile)

Shreyas Iyer to continue as Delhi Capitals captain in IPL 2020

Shreyas Iyer became the youngest captain in IPL history when he was handed the reigns midway through the 2018 IPL season after Gautam Gambhir stepped down. In 2019, the 25-year-old led the Capitals to their first-ever playoffs appearance in over seven years. The Capitals remain one of the only three teams along with the Kings XI Punjab and the Royal Challengers Banglore who are yet to lift the IPL title.

Shreyas Iyer has plenty of experience and talent at disposal in his IPL 2020 squad with the team adding the likes of Ravindran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane to the team. The Capitals are one of the strongest teams on paper and could be surprise contenders for the IPL 2020 title when the tournament kicks off on September 19.

(Image Courtesy: Shreyas Iyer Instagram)