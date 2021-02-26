Super50 Cup 2021 Barbados Vs Leeward Islands Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

The Barbados Pride will take on the Leeward Island Hurricanes in the 5th place playoff match of the Super50 Cup 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (9:00 AM local time) from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on February 26, 2021. Here are the Barbados vs Leeward Islands live streaming details, how to watch the Super50 Cup live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Super50 Cup 2021: Barbados vs Leeward Islands preview

As the end draws near for yet another successful domestic tournament for the West Indies, it will mark the completion of a glum campaign for the Barbados Pride and the Leeward Island Hurricanes. Both teams have had terrible runs at the Super50 Cup 2021, managing to win just one match each out of their five fixtures. Barbados, currently in fifth place, beat the Windward Island Volcanoes in a surprising 173 run victory for their 4 points while the Hurricanes — last in the league at the moment — beat Barbados in a close game for their 4 points. Playing for pride now, both teams will fight to finish their campaigns as at least the second-last team in the draw rather than the last.

Super50 Cup 2021: Barbados vs Leeward Islands squads

Barbados Pride: Jason Holder (Captain), Joshua Bishop, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Jonathan Drakes, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Akeem Jordan, Nicholas Kirton, Zachary McCaskie, Ashley Nurse, Tevyn Walcott.

Leeward Islands: Devon Thomas (captain), Montcin Hodge (Vice Captain), Colin Archibald, Sheeno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Keacy Carty, Nino Henry, Amir Jangoo, Nitish Kumar, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Need, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Hayden Walsh Jr, Terrance Warde.

Super50 Cup 2021 live in India: Barbados vs Leeward Islands live streaming details

The SuperCup50 tournament will not be a televised event in India. However, fans can tune in to DreamSports owned FanCode app and website for the Barbados vs Leeward Islands live streaming. For Barbados vs Leeward Islands live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and website of the West Indies Cricket Board.

Super50 Cup 2021: Barbados vs Leeward Islands pitch report and weather forecast

With Accuweather predicting heavy rainfall from 8-10 AM local time, fans can expect the match to be delayed a little. There is also some rain predicted at 2:00 PM meaning that the match may be interrupted further as well. The temperature will be 27°C at its highest with humidity at 65% and 45% cloud cover. Going by the trends of the tournament, this match is expected to be a high-scoring one with most wickets going the way of the fast bowlers.

Image Credits: Windies Twitter

