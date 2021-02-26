Axar Patel Creates Remarkable World Record In Tests After Ahmedabad Test Exploits

Team India defeated England by 10 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium to go 2-1 up in the four-match Test series. The match in contention was a pink ball affair, thus becoming only the second Day-Night Test match to be played on Indian soil. Axar Patel won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his twin match-winning spells in front of his home crowd.

India vs England 3rd Test: Watch Axar Patel wickets from England’s second innings

6⃣ wickets in the first innings

5⃣ wickets in the second innings



Sit back & enjoy Man of the Match award winner @akshar2026's 5⃣-wicket haul on Day 2 of the third @Paytm #INDvENG #PinkBallTest. 👌👌 #TeamIndia



Watch that sensational bowling display 🎥👇 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 25, 2021

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Congratulates India On An Emphatic Win, Surprised By Behaviour Of The Pitch

India vs England 3rd Test: Axar Patel creates world record in maiden Twilight Test

Axar Patel bowled 21.4 overs during England’s first innings on Day 1. Conceding just 38 runs, the left-arm spinner picked up six wickets, including those of opener Zak Crawley and all-rounder Ben Stokes among others. The aforementioned figures became his best-ever bowling performance in a Test innings, eclipsing the 5-60 he took in the previous match.

Remarkably, the 27-year-old picked up another five-fer during England’s second innings. He collected five wickets while giving away just 32 runs in his 15-over spell on Day 2. His spell, coupled with a four-wicket haul from R Ashwin, bundled out the visitors for just 81, thus leaving Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill a meagre target of 49.

With Axar Patel’s match haul of 11-70, he became the first-ever bowler in history to pick up a five-wicket haul in each innings of a Day-Night Test match. The first-ever Day-Night Test match was played back in November 2015 between hosts Australia and New Zealand. Since then, as many as 16 Tests have been played under lights, including the recently-concluded one.

Also Read | After A Historic Win In D/N Test, Sachin Tendulkar Urges India To Seal Four-match Series

Axar Patel hat-trick

Axar Patel claimed a wicket off the very first and third deliveries during England’s second innings. Moreover, the umpire also raised his finger in the second ball of the innings, only for his decision to be revoked by the third umpire. Here is a look at the left-arm spinner celebrating his early exploits on Day 2.

Watch Axar Patel hat-trick (of sorts)

Also Read | Virat Kohli Credits Team India's On-field Brilliance Post 10-wicket Win In Ahmedabad Test

Axar Patel wickets in Test cricket

The Axar Patel wickets column in Test cricket has witnessed an extraordinary start to his career. Having made his debut in the format only last week, the left-arm spinner has already collected 18 wickets at an incredible average of 9.44. So far, he has taken three five-wicket hauls and one ten-wicket match haul. His best bowling figures remain the 6-38 he took with the pink ball against England on Day 1 of the recently-concluded Test.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Echoes Virat Kohli On Major Ahmedabad Test Controversy, Fans Erupt: WATCH

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.