Wasim Jaffer Takes Funny Dig At Ex-PBKS Mentee Jimmy Neesham's Poor IPL 2020 Showing

New Zealand pipped Australia by four runs in a nail-biter at Dunedin’s University of Otago Oval. With the win, the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Dynamic all-rounder Jimmy Neesham returned with impressive bowling figures, as he conceded just 10 runs in a thrilling final over to hold off Daniel Sams and Marcus Stoinis. The Antipodean rivalry will now continue with the third T20I on March 3.

New Zealand vs Australia: Jimmy Neesham bowls tight last over, celebrates win

WHAT A GAME OF CRICKET. @JimmyNeesh with 2 wickets in the 20th over to defend the total and maintain the team's unbeaten record at University of Otago Oval. Serious striking from Marcus Stoinis for Australia. #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/L357Cw9t53 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 25, 2021

Wasim Jaffer trolls outbound PBKS player Jimmy Neesham for T20I heroics

Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter immediately after New Zealand’s thrilling win over Australia. He took a dig at Jimmy Neesham’s performance, as the all-rounder scored a whirlwind 16-ball 45* with the bat and picked match-winning figures of 2-10 with the ball. Jaffer, who coached Neesham in the IPL 2020 season, made a joke about the all-rounder’s return to form after getting released from Punjab Kings franchise.

Here is a look at Wasim Jaffer’s hilarious tweet over Jimmy Neesham’s performance

New Zealand vs Australia updates

Batting first, New Zealand posted 219-7 from their 20 overs. Martin Guptill top-scored with 97 and skipper Kane Williamson contributed with a 35-ball 53. Jimmy Neesham clobbered one four and six sixes during his 16-ball knock that yielded 45 runs for the Black Caps. In response, the Australians fell just four runs short of New Zealand’s total to go down 2-0 in the series.

Jimmy Neesham in action in New Zealand vs Australia, watch video

What a way to finish says @cmacca10! 45 from just 16 for @JimmyNeesh helping push the team to 219-7 in Dunedin. Follow play LIVE at University of Otago Oval with @sparknzsport #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/zmqERa77Fb — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 25, 2021

Jimmy Neesham IPL 2021: Cricketer joins Mumbai Indians players

On January 20, Jimmy Neesham was released by the Punjab Kings franchise owing to his underwhelming outing in the IPL 2020 season. On February 18, the all-rounder was purchased by defending champions Mumbai Indians. He will now play the IPL 2021 season alongside the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard for the franchise. As per the auction proceedings, the Jimmy Neesham IPL 2021 contract is worth ₹50 lakh.

List of Mumbai Indians players for IPL 2021 season

7⃣ new signings 😎

4⃣ foreign buys 🛩️

2⃣ squad players taking the next step 💙



📰 Read about our latest additions and what the MI Management had to say about them 👇#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuctionhttps://t.co/3wYGCLq95r — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 19, 2021

PBKS players for IPL 2021 season, watch video

