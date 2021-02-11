Super50 Cup 2021 Jamaica Vs Trinidad Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Jamaica Scorpions will take on Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the fourth match of the Super50 Cup 2021. The Jamaica Scorpions vs Trinidad and Tobago Red Force match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM local time (6:30 PM IST) from the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Osbourn, Antigua and Barbuda on February 11, 2021. Here are the Jamaica vs Trinidad live streaming details, how to watch the Super50 Cup live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Keacy Carty of the Hurricanes wins our CG Insurance Man of the Match for a match winning century!👏🏾#Super50Cup #WhoYouReppin pic.twitter.com/fFPYOYOME8 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) February 11, 2021

Super50 Cup 2021: Jamaica Scorpions vs Trinidad and Tobago Red Force preview

The last of the six teams to kick off their Super50 Cup 2012 campaigns, the Jamaica Scorpions and the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be hoping to get out of gates with a win. It will be a tough entry for the sides, with three teams - Barbados Pride, Guayana Jaguars and the Leeward islands - already at 4 points on the table. Depending on the net run rate, the winning side in this game could find themselves still in fifth place despite a win.

Both teams have a number of West Indies national team players in their squads, with Jamaica boasting a lineup consisting of Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas among others. Meanwhile, T&T Red Force have an equally impressive bench of Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine and Evin Lewis who have all proven themselves in various T20 leagues in the last 12 months. If the team rosters are anything to go by, this match should be a high-scoring, high-octane battle.

Super50 Cup 2021 live in India: Jamaica vs Trinidad live streaming details

The SuperCup50 tournament will not be a televised event in India. However, fans in India can tune in to the DreamSports owned, FanCode app and website for the Jamaica vs Trinidad live streaming. For Jamaica vs Trinidad live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and website of the West Indies Cricket Board.

Super50 Cup 2021: Jamaica vs Trinidad pitch report and weather forecast

With rain playing truant in the last few games, there is finally some good news for fans as Accuweather predicts no rain for this game on Thursday. The temperature at Osbourne will hit a high of 28°C and high humidity and negligible cloud cover. From the three Super50 2021 matches that have taken place at this ground so far, it is clear that there are runs on offer as well as wickets for bowlers. 250-260 will be a par score for this game.

Image Credits: Windies Cricket Twitter

