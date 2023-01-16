'Surely He'll Go Past Tendulkar': Two-time WWE Champion In Awe After Virat Kohli's Knock

Two-time WWE world champion Drew McIntyre took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday and shed his views on Virat Kohli’s sensational knock in the third ODI against Sri Lanka. Kohli hit an unbeaten knock of 166 runs off 110 balls on January 15 and led India to a 317 runs victory. Courtesy of the win, India completed a 3-0 whitewash of the visiting Sri Lankan side.

While the entire cricketing world hailed Kohli for hitting his 74th international hundred, WWE superstar Drew McIntyre said Kohli is a different breed. While he termed Kohli’s century to be insane, he also compared the former Indian captain to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Tweeting his thoughts, McIntyre said, “Even by his own standard today’s knock was insane. Virat Kohli is a different breed Surely he’ll go past Tendulkar and reach 50 ODI tons?!”

Even by his own standard today’s knock was insane. Virat Kohli is a different breed 🐐 Surely he’ll go past Tendulkar and reach 50 ODI tons?! pic.twitter.com/Cd8sQHfCQd — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 15, 2023

A look at Virat Kohli's ODI stats and records

The 34-year-old smashed several batting records in the 50-over format of the game. Kohli now has 12,754 runs in ODIs and is the fifth-highest run scorer in the format. He also owns the record for hitting the most no. of centuries (20) while playing at home, after surpassing Sachin Tendulkar in the 3rd ODI. He is the second-highest century-getter in international cricket after Tendulkar, who hit 100 hundreds in his playing career for India.

This was Kohli’s third ODI ton in the last four games. He hit his 72nd international century in the final ODI vs Bangladesh last year in December, before starting 2023 with a bang. He claimed the milestone of 73 international centuries by smasking another hundred in the ODI series opener against Sri Lanka. Looking at his current form, he will certainly be one of the anchors for India at the ICC ODI Men’s World Cup 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that, McIntyre regularly keeps on a check on his Indian fans and is well aware of the Indian sporting superstars. After Suryakumar Yadav hit his third T20I century during the final T20I match against Sri Lanka, the WWE superstar took to his Twitter handle to praise the batter. "A third T20i ton in six months ? SKY is a machine,” he said.