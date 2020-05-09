Suresh Raina & Irfan Pathan Hope Indian Players Get Approval To Play Overseas Leagues

Veteran cricketers Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan are hoping that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would give them permission to play foreign T20 leagues. The Indian players can currently play only the IPL and cannot participate in other leagues like the Big Bash League (BBL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), etc.

'Would be good for us'

“I wish BCCI plans something with ICC or the franchises that Indian players get to play foreign leagues. At least allow us to play in two different foreign leagues. If we play quality cricket in terms of foreign leagues, then it would be good for us. All international players make a comeback by playing in all those leagues,” Raina told Pathan during the Instagram live session.

On the other hand, Irfan Pathan said that the BCCI should at least allow those players to play in foreign T20 leagues who are not on the radar to play international matches and are at least 30 years old.

“There is a different mindset in different countries. Michael Hussey made his debut at the age of 29 for Australia, an Indian player can never make his debut at the age of 30. I think as long as you are fit, you should be available to play for your country. I would suggest that all those players who are 30 years old and they are not on your radar to play international matches, you should allow them to play in foreign leagues,” Pathan told Raina.

Meanwhile, all the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic. Meanwhile, Raina was all set to represent Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway with last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and CSK locking horns in the tournament opener on March 29 has been indefinitely suspended as of now. Irfan, on the other hand, was supposedly set to be in action as a commentator/analyst during the tournament.