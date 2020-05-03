Suresh Raina Credits Sachin Tendulkar For India’s 2011 World Cup Win; Hails His Calmness

Recalling the historic 2011 World Cup, Indian batsman Suresh Raina said that Tendulkar’s calmness was the reason behind India winning the trophy. The 2011 World Cup victory for India at home will always remain special as it was after a span of 28 years that India had lifted the trophy.

Speaking to a news daily, Raina said that it was Sachin who made everyone in the team believe that the team can lift the trophy and added that the master blaster was like the second coach of the team. Furthermore, he went ahead and credited the legendary batsman for the team's victory.

Tendulkar Reveals It Was He Who Prompted MS Dhoni's WC2011 Batting Switch

In a significant revelation, Sachin Tendulkar earlier revealed that it was he who had suggested to MS Dhoni to promote himself up the order, in the 2011 World Cup final. It was a move that turned out to play a pivotal role in India winning the match. Dhoni got stuck in and was later joined by Yuvraj after Gambhir got out three runs short of a century. The pair put up an unbeaten 54-run stand with Dhoni slamming 91 off 79 balls. He ended the match with the now-iconic six over long-on.

Speaking to a leading news daily, Tendulkar recalled the historic moment alongside his batting partner Virender Sehwag and stated that with Gautam Gambhir's brilliant batting, someone like Dhoni could have played the role on an anchor by rotating the strike.

The 2011 World Cup final

Sri Lanka who were playing in their second straight World Cup final had posted a stiff total of 274/6 in their 50 overs. In reply, India got off to a horrendous start after big-hitter Virender Sehwag was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Lasith Malinga. The Men In Blue were in a spot of bother after Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal as the scorecard read 31/2. Gambhir then took the charge of scoring runs and was ably supported by a young Virat Kohli (35) as the duo added 83 runs for the third wicket stand.

After Kohli's dismissal, in a rather surprising move, MS Dhoni came out at number four ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh. The two were then involved in a 109-run fourth-wicket stand. Gautam Gambhir was castled by Thisara Perera for a 122-ball 97. However, it did not matter as the match was in India's grasp by then and MS Dhoni finished it in style by dispatching Nuwan Kulasekara into the stands as India won their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years.

