Chris Gayle Predicts THIS Number Of Innings Like 'Universe Boss' To Score Ton In IPL 2020

Explosive West Indies batsman Chris Gayle is set to feature for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020. Over the years, Chris Gayle has emerged as one of the most iconic players to play the tournament. Ahead of the IPL 2020, the ‘Universe Boss’ was at his confident best as he replied to a KXIP post featuring him.

Chris Gayle replies to KXIP post in style

Recently, while expressing their excitement for the IPL 2020, KXIP had shared an innovative post as a countdown for the tournament. Revealing that the IPL 2020 was just 30 days away, KXIP posted that 30 is also the number of balls Chris Gayle took to score a century. Notably, Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest century ever scored in the IPL.

That Gayle record was made when the batsman scored 175 against Pune Warriors in 2013. During the innings, the batsman took just 30 balls to reach a century at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, breaking the record which was earlier held by Yusuf Pathan for his 37-ball hundred.

In addition to sharing the record, KXIP asked fans to guess how many matches it will take for the ‘Universe Boss’ to score another century in the IPL 2020. Chris Gayle himself was quick to react to the tweet in his special style. Taking to Twitter, the batsman bragged that it would take just one match for him to score a century, as he will register a hundred in the first match he plays in the IPL 2020.

Fans excited to see Chris Gayle in the IPL 2020

U R the only reason for many to watch IPL. — Kamal Sharma (@Kamalsharmajiii) August 20, 2020

After Chris Gayle and KXIP’s hilarious reaction online, several cricket fans reacted to it. A fan tweeted that he would love to see Chris Gayle hit six sixes in an over in the IPL 2020, while another said that he is eagerly waiting for the ‘Gayle Storm’. Several fans also tweeted that they can’t wait to see Chris Gayle entertain everyone on the field during the IPL 2020.

KXIP fans aren’t the only ones who are excited to see the ‘Universe Boss’ in action. Recently, KXIP captain KL Rahul had said that it is a blessing to have the iconic cricketer in the side. The KXIP captain also served a warning to the other teams, suggesting that no matter how good the bowling line up, Chris Gayle will take everyone down and win matches for the franchise.

eagerly waiting for gayle storm this season — mchandrahas333 (@mchandrahas333) August 20, 2020

Chris Gayle stats roundup

Having played in the IPL for over 10 years now, Chris Gayle is regarded as one of the legends of the tournament. The West Indian has several unique records to his name. In 125 innings, the batsman has scored 4484 runs at an average of 41.13. He is also regarded as one of the most destructive opening batsmen, with a strike rate of 151.02.

Image Courtesy: iplt20.com