Hardik Pandya And Brother Krunal Pose In PPE Kits Ahead Of Leaving India For IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is less than a month away and franchises have started leaving for the UAE where the tournament is going to be played this year. On Thursday, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) reached the UAE. On the other hand, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and four-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma are set to depart for the UAE on Friday.

Krunal Pandya posts picture with brother Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians leave for the UAE

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya shared a picture on social media with brother Hardik Pandya. In the photo, the Mumbai Indians stars are seen wearing PPE kits. The Baroda boys looked all set to leave for the UAE to participate in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Krunal Pandya mentioned in his caption that they are getting accustomed to their new travel kits and expressed their excitement for the IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians' official Twitter handle also shared a photo of the team where players are seen donning the PPE kits. In the caption, they asked their fans to recognize the players from the picture.

Hardik Pandya son: Mumbai Indians all-rounder reveals the name of his son

On Monday, Hardik Pandya posted an Instagram story where he revealed the name of his son. Hardik Pandya posted a photo while sitting on a toy car (Mercedes-AMG) and disclosed his son's name. In the photo, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder thanked a car dealership store for sending a Mercedes car toy for his son and mentioned his name as 'Agastya'.

Earlier this year, the star all-rounder had proposed Natasa Stankovic while on a cruise in Dubai. Since then, the couple has been staying together as their pictures have kept resurfacing on social media. The Instagram post made fans wonder - 'Is Hardik Pandya married?' Because in the post, both Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had also posted a picture of them going through the wedding rituals in which they can be seen wearing garlands.

There were a lot of speculations that are being made about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's marriage. While some reports say that the couple has tied the knot, others say that the child is out of wedlock. However, if reports from Filmfare are to be believed, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got hitched during the lockdown itself.

Meanwhile, both Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya will look to help Mumbai Indians win their fifth IPL title. The all-rounders' performances will be key in determining how far the Mumbai based franchise goes in the tournament. The IPL 2020 is set to be played in the UAE from September 19 with the final scheduled on November 10. The 53-day tournament will witness ten-afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST). The franchises have already started gearing up for the tournament and are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety of the players.

IMAGE COURTESY: KRUNAL PANDYA TWITTER