Suresh Raina Gives MASSIVE Update To Fans On Dream11 IPL 2021 Participation

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is all set to return to competitive cricket as the batsman has confirmed his availability for the next edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. Suresh Raina had earlier opted out of playing the Dream11 IPL 2020 citing personal reasons as a major issue. However, he is all set to return to action and continue playing in the IPL after he announced that he will feature in IPL 2021.

Suresh Raina provides a huge update on IPL availability

While speaking to Dainik Jagran, Suresh Raina confirmed that he would look to play in the IPL by firstly captaining Uttar Pradesh in their domestic matches. Despite taking a break for almost 2 years from cricket, Raina is aiming to excel in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is India's premier domestic T20 competition after the IPL. The Raina retirement news came earlier this year when the cricket took to social media alongside MS Dhoni and announced his retirement from international cricket.

The BCCI has not yet announced the tentative dates of the 2020/21 season. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is set to be organized before the rumoured IPL auction that’s set to place in February. The BCCI is yet to share any details about the reported mega auction and is expected to take a decision on it during their AGM that’s scheduled to be held on December 24.

India's apex cricketing body is expected to start the domestic season the next month. However, the details on tournaments/ series are still undeclared. It is quite likely that BCCI is likely to play only white-ball matches. The domestic season is set to be played in such a way that it ends in February. It is placed so that players get some valuable match practice and IPL teams get a look at players before the IPL auction.

The next edition of IPL is expected to return to its preferred April- May window. The BCCI will be hoping to organize the tournament in India this time around. However, it would only be possible if coronavirus cases are controlled across the country. Suresh Raina will look at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as an opportunity to prove his capabilities and consider it as valuable practice before the IPL 2021.

Suresh Raina net worth details

According to Kreedon.com, the Suresh Raina net worth stands at approximately ₹180 crore. The batsman used to receive a yearly salary of ₹1 crore from the BCCI courtesy of having a Grade C contract until 2019. Besides this, the middle-order batsman has also earned over ₹35000 per match for domestic matches. If the player participated in an international match, then he earned ₹15 lakhs per Test match, ₹6 lakhs per ODI, and ₹3 lakhs for every T20 game. However, his name was excluded from the 2019-2020 list since he has been out of favour in the national team.

