Suresh Raina Looks To Get Into The Groove Ahead Of IPL 2021 By Tireless Workout

Veteran cricketer Suresh Raina might have bid adieu to international cricket last year, but when it comes to fitness, the southpaw is ensuring that there is no compromise on the same as he was seen indulging in an intense workout session.

'Consistency is the key to stay fit!'

With the IPL 2021 just a few months away, Raina is leaving no stone unturned to be in the best of shape heading into the marquee tournament where he will be expected to make an impact for the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings with his power-packed batting performances at number three position and live-wire fielding efforts as well.

In a video that was posted by the cricketer on his official Twitter handle, he was seen working out tirelessly with a person who supposedly is his personal trainer giving the left-handed batsman instructions at regular intervals. The all-rounder can be seen doing both upper as well as lower body exercises with great enthusiasm and at the same time, his exercises especially lower body involves a great amount of flexibility as he can be seen being involved in some jumping exercises where the timing of all his jumps are perfect.

Watch the video of Suresh Raina's workout session here

Just Got Done With the Workout, Consistency is the Key to Stay Fit! 💪 #StayFocused #fitness pic.twitter.com/rVwLSClaaU — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 28, 2021

READ: Brisbane Heat Skipper Chris Lynn Excluded From BBL Team Of Tournament

Suresh Raina in the list of CSK's retained players for IPL 2021

On January 20, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced a list of their 20 retained players for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Suresh Raina was among the 20 players alongside the likes of MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and others. Here is a look at the entire list of CSK’s retained players for the upcoming season.

READ: Kagiso Rabada Beats Dale Steyn For THIS World Record After Taking 200 Test Wickets

The veteran middle-order batsman had to leave the tournament last season (pulled out two weeks before the commencement of Dream11 IPL 2020) due to personal reasons. The 'Yellow Army' had a forgettable season as they failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2008.

The former champions finished the tournament at the seventh position with six wins as well as eight losses from their 14 league games and 12 points in their tally including an inferior Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.569 which did not help in their cause either.

READ: Shardul Thakur Excites CSK Fans On Arriving In Chennai Ahead Of India Vs England 1st Test

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.