Kagiso Rabada Beats Dale Steyn For THIS World Record After Taking 200 Test Wickets

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada dismissed Hasan Ali on Day 3 of the ongoing Karachi Test match to claim his 200th Test wicket. The cricketer finished with figures of 3-70 off 27 overs and he was ably supported by fellow pacers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi with two wickets each. Despite Rabada’s impressive three-fer, the hosts gained a sizeable 158-run lead over South Africa.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test: Kagiso Rabada wickets section shatters records

Kagiso Rabada managed to pick up his 200th Test wicket in just the 44th match of his Test career. In doing so, he became the seventh quickest ‘pace bowler’ in the world to get to the milestone. Pakistan’s Yasir Shah, who is a leg-spinner, leads the pack as he reached his 200 wickets in just his 33rd match.

Remarkably, Kagiso Rabada is now an owner of a rare world record among bowlers with 200 or more Test wickets. With a strike-rate of 40.8, the right-arm fast bowler has the best strike-rate in the history of Test bowlers with a 200-wicket cut off. He broke the record of former South African Test star Dale Steyn, who held a bowling strike-rate of 42.3 while collecting 439 wickets across his 93 matches.

ICC congratulates Kagiso Rabada for his 200th Test victim

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test live updates

At the time of publishing, South Africa reached 126-1 from 53 overs. Opener Aiden Markram (54*) was batting alongside No.3 Rassie van der Dussen (37*) as the Proteas were trailing Pakistan by another 45 runs. Earlier, Pakistan posted a mammoth 378 on the back of Fawad Alam’s 109 to gain a 158-run lead over the visitors.

IPL 2021: Kagiso Rabada among Delhi Capitals list of retained players 2021

Kagiso Rabada was among the 19 cricketers to be retained by the Delhi Capitals franchise for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Here is a look at the list of all 19 of Delhi Capitals retentions ahead of the IPL 2021 auction.

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals list of retained players 2021, watch video

