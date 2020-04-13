Suresh Raina Picks 2 CSK Teammates As Quarantine Partners Which Does NOT Include MS Dhoni

Instagram Live sessions are the newest way in which cricketers are hyping up their fan interactions while sports remain at a standstill due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Over the last few weeks, Jasprit Bumrah's live session with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli doing the same with Kevin Pietersen has sparked a lot of fan interest. Recently, the CSK team also held a live session with their superstar batsman and vice-captain Suresh Raina. Here are some interesting bits from it.

CSK star Suresh Raina picks two teammates who would be lockdown partners, skips MS Dhoni

As all players spend some time alone at their homes, a question that many of them get asked is that which player would they choose to spend their lockdown with - if they had the option. CSK superstar Suresh Raina also shared his ideal lockdown partners from the CSK team and his two picks were Ravindra Jadeja and 'The Champion' Dwayne Bravo. Jadeja joined CSK in 2012 and Bravo joined the franchise in 2011.

Suresh Raina then explained why he picked these two players. For his pick in Ravindra Jadeja, Raina felt that he has a lot in common with the all-rounder and expressed how he likes spending time with Jadeja. Suresh Raina envisioned a lockdown with Ravindra Jadeja at his farmhouse where the duo would also be kept company by Jadeja's horses.

For his second pick, Raina picked West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. Raina credited Bravo's free-spirited positive nature as the reason behind the all-rounder wanting to spend time with the West Indian. Raina even joked about how Dwayne Bravo may come up with some new songs to keep him entertained. After releasing his viral "Champion" track in 2016, Dwayne Bravo has also stepped into creating music under the moniker of 'DJ Bravo'. Here is one of his recent tracks.

Suresh Raina could have also picked MS Dhoni as his quarantine partner as the duo has been close over the last decade. However, the fact that Raina captained Jadeja and Bravo during the trio's stint in the Gujarat Lions may also add to the reasons behind his choice. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja were all supposed to return for the CSK in IPL 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in India, the BCCI has the IPL 2020 suspended till April 15.

