Suresh Raina Says IPL Can Wait As The World Continues To Battle COVID-19

Suresh Raina said that IPL can surely wait during a recent interview. The IPL 2020 has been postponed to April 15 due to COVID-19 that has made a huge impact all over the world. Raina will be seen in the CSK jersey once again.

'Life is most important': Suresh Raina

"Life is most important at this point of time. IPL can surely wait. We all need to follow the government guidelines on lockdown else we all face the consequences. When life gets better, we can think about the IPL. So many people are dying at the moment, we need to save lives," Raina told PTI.

Raina was always a "family man" but says the current crisis has shown why "we need to appreciate life much more than we do".

"I am relaxing in the lockdown, cooking and spending time with the kids. There is so much more to life than cricket, moments like these make you realise that. With this lockdown, people should realise the importance of being down to earth." At this time, three meals a day matter much more than the size of your house and car, what you wear doesn't matter. What you and your workers in the house are doing is the same. You are eating and feeding them at the same time.

"I am used to cooking since my hostel days, so I enjoy doing that. Wife (who gave birth to a boy last week) and kid are still recovering, so happy to contribute with the household work."

Stakeholders looking at the September-November window for IPL 2020

As per reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players.

According to a leading media network, the source said that either way, one thing remains clear. The source added that the IPL 2020 takes precedence whenever the markets open. That’s because the IPL 2020 remains the elephant in the room rather than the BCCI forcing it.

If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their trade in IPL 2020. However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

(With PTI Inputs)