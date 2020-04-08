Suresh Raina Calls Zaheer Khan 'India's Sachin Tendulkar Of Bowling' And Here Is Why

After 9 years of the historic World Cup 2011 final, Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina looked back at the historic night of April 2, 2011 and everything that led to it. Raina was in the World Cup squad and played important roles with his cameos in the quarter-final and the semi-final. Raina did not need to bat in the World Cup final as MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir finished the match on their own.

Suresh Raina looks back at 2011 World Cup, lauds Zaheer Khan's effort

Suresh Raina spoke to The Hindu and mentioned how the Indian team celebrates April 2 every year like its is Holi or Diwali. Raina looked back at how the Indian team clicked extremely well with each other as a unit, which eventually won the team a World Cup after 28 years. Raina reflected on how India's strong batting lineup could sometimes take away focus from Zaheer Khan.

The pacer was India's leading wicket-taker and the joint-highest wicket-taker of that World Cup, alongside Shahid Afridi. Suresh Raina even went on to refer to Khan as the "Sachin Tendulkar of bowling" as the pacer got India crucial breakthroughs in every match. Zaheer Khan took 21 wickets in the 2011 World Cup.

Suresh Raina also credited Yuvraj Singh's performances in the World Cup as he was fascinating with both the bat and the ball. Singh was at the non-striker's end when MS Dhoni hit the World Cup winning six. Yuvraj Singh was crowned as the Player of the tournament. Sachin Tendulkar also ended the race the World Cup as the second-highest run-scorer of the tournament. Tendulkar made two centuries in the 2011 World Cup.

Reflecting on the night of the World Cup final, Suresh Raina elaborated on how the team was extremely calm despite Sri Lanka posting a competitive total. Raina recalled how everyone went silent when Sachin Tendulkar lost his wicket and how Gautam Gambhir's confidence made Raina sure that India would lift the Cup. Suresh Raina is one of the few players from the 2011 squad who continue to play for Team India in 2020.

ALSO READ | Zaheer Khan urges Hardik Pandya not to rush comeback from back injury till '120% fit'