'Your Sacrifice Will Never Be Forgotten': KL Rahul Pays Tribute To Handwara Martyrs

Indian cricketer KL Rahul paid tribute to the five soldiers who were martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir's Handwara district on Monday. Taking to Twitter, the Indian batsman expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs and stated that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

#RIP the brave soldiers of our nation who lost their lives in the #HandwaraEncounter

Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. 🙏🏻

My condolences to the families and may god give them strength. — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) May 3, 2020

Indian skipper Virat Kohli too expressed his condolences. "Those who don't forget their duty in any circumstances are true heroes. Their sacrifice must not be forgotten," Kohli wrote in an Instagram story on Monday.

Counter-terror operation

A team comprising of five Army and JK Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the terrorists to evacuate the civilians and extricated the civilians, the statement said. Two terrorists were eliminated and the team of five security forces personnel comprising of two Army officers, two Army soldiers and one JK Police Sub Inspector attained martyrdom. Top Lashkar-e Taiba commander Haider from Pakistan has been killed in Handwara encounter, reported news agency ANI quoting IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes and expressed condolences to families of five security personnel martyred in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area on Sunday. On Twitter, PM Modi hailed the valour and sacrifice of those brave jawans who "served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens,"

