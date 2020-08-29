Suresh Raina To Miss IPL 2020; CSK Issues Statement As He Returns To India

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batsman Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will miss the remainder of the IPL 2020, the club informed on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the club CEO informed fans that Raina returned to India for 'personal reasons' and will be unavailable for the upcoming edition of the tournament. Raina, along with other CSK teammates, had travelled to the UAE last week and was in isolation. CSK assured complete support to Raina and his family following his decision to fly back to India.

READ | MS Dhoni's Text Convinced CSK CEO To Hold Training Camp In Chennai Ahead Of IPL 2020

Raina to miss IPL 2020

Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.



KS Viswanathan

CEO — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 29, 2020

READ | IPL 2020: 1 Indian Player, Multiple CSK Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19

'Super Champ'

Raina on August 24 took to his official Twitter handle to share the post with his 17 million followers, which he captioned, "True enjoyment comes from activity of the mind and exercise of the body; the two are ever united." The post has garnered more than 45,000 views and has over 4,300 likes. In the video, Raina can be seen lifting a dumbbell in his hotel room, since visiting public areas, such as gym, is barred in most countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Netizens have flooded the post with appreciative comments as one user wrote, "common champ hard work never fails." Another user commented, "We miss u in blue jersey sir" and ended it with crying face emojis.

READ | Suresh Raina Turns Rapper In His Dubai Hotel Room, Croons 'Ab To Burj Khalifa'

One cricketer, 11 CSK staff members positive

In a massive blow to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2020 season in Dubai, several contingent members of the team tested positive for the novel coronavirus, sources revealed. The three-time champions had reached Dubai on August 21, after which they were sent into mandatory quarantine by the authorities. The team was ready to kick-start their training from Friday, however, several contingent members tested positive as a result of which the team's quarantine period has been extended.

"Yes, a right-arm medium-fast bowler, who has recently played for India, along with a few staff members have tested positive for COVID-19," a senior IPL source told news agency PTI. "As far as we know, one of the senior-most officials of the CSK management and his wife, and at least two members of their social media team are also COVID-19 positive," he added.

READ | Suresh Raina Offers To Promote Cricket In J&K By Helping Underprivileged Kids