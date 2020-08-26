Suresh Raina Offers To Promote Cricket In J&K By Helping Underprivileged Kids

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has offered his services to promote cricket in Jammu & Kashmir by creating an opportunity for the underprivileged children in the Union Territory to shape their career. Raina wrote a letter to J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, saying he would like to make use of the knowledge and skills he learned over the years by training talented youngsters from the region.

"My intention is finding out the talented youngsters or children from various parts including schools' colleges and rural areas of J&K,” the letter read.

The 33-year-old batsman, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, said that he would like to use this opportunity to find the right talented children and polish their skills. He elaborated that it would require an immense amount of efforts and process which includes talent hunt from schools, colleges and rural areas of J&K, organising masterclasses, mental toughness courses, physical fitness, and skill training.

Raina's J&K roots

Raina stressed that cricket is a process which could shape and mould a group of individuals with professional ethics and discipline, adding that staying fit - both mentally and physically - is especially important. The Chennai Super Kings player said that a child gets adapted to disciplined life when he or she undergoes training for any sports activities.

“I am much determined I can use this opportunity in creating a promising tomorrow for our country through these children,” he wrote.

Rania told ANI that he feels deeply connected to my roots in the valley as a Kashmiri Pandit and felt the need to inculcate strong sportsmanship, cricketing spirit, and values for children and youth in Jammu and Kashmir. He is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which will be held from September 19 to November 10.

(With ANI inputs)