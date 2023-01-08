Suryakumar Breaks Major T20I Records With 112* Runs Knock Vs Sri Lanka In 3rd T20I

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav became the talk of the town for the cricketing world after he registered his third T20I century on Saturday. During the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Yadav remained unbeaten on 112 runs off 51 balls. Here’s a look at all the records broken by the 32-year-old during his heroic knock against Sri Lanka that led India to a 91-run victory in the 3rd T20I.

The right-handed batter now stands second in the list of players to score the most no. of centuries in T20I cricket. While Suryakumar hit his 3rd century in the format on Saturday, Rohit Sharma (4) is the only player to score more hundreds than him. Glenn Maxwell, Colin Munro, and Sabawoon Davizi are the other cricketers who have three T20I centuries to their credit.

Suryakumar Yadav next to Rohit Sharma in major record books

Suryakumar completed his century in just 45 balls and registered India’s second-fastest hundred in the format. Rohit owns the record for scoring India’s fastest century in just 35 balls against Sri Lanka in 2017. Interestingly, Suryakumar has hit all three of his centuries in the format in fewer than 50 balls.

The Mumbai cricketer hit a total of nine sixes en route to his knock of 112 runs against Sri Lanka. This is the second-highest tally of sixes hit by an Indian batter in a T20I innings. Rohit Sharma previously hit 10 sixes in his century against the Lankan team in 2017.

More records shattered by Suryakumar Yadav in the 3rd T20I vs Sri Lanka

Suryakumar’s innings on Saturday is the highest score registered by a batter in the deciding match of a T20I series which had three or more games. At the same time, he has also hit eight 50+ runs knock out of the 16 in T20Is at a strike rate of more than 200. This is the most by any batter in the format.

Suryakumar Yadav’s century was the first hundred in the 20-over format of the game in 2023. He now has three centuries and 13 half-centuries to his name in just 43 T20I innings. He also breached the 1500-run, overall mark in T20Is in just 843 balls, which is the fastest of all players.