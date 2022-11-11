KL Rahul And Suryakumar Yadav Break Silence On 'heartbreaking' Exit From T20 World Cup

Team India cricketers KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav took to their respective Twitter handles on Friday to look back at their semi-final loss against England in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. India exited the T20 WC from the semi-final round after losing to England by a hefty margin of 10 wickets. The Indian bowling failed to pick up even a single wicket during the semi-final on Thursday, as England chased down the target of 169 runs in 16 overs without losing any wickets.

Meanwhile, Indian opener KL Rahul put out a tweet as his first response to India’s disappointing loss. The opener shared a picture of Team India during the national anthem and captioned it with a heartbroken emoji. Earlier on Thursday, Rahul faced heavy criticism for another reckless outing in the first innings of the match.

Suryakumar Yadav reflects on India's loss to England

At the same time, Suryakumar put out a long message on Twitter while revealing his heartfelt feelings. Having scored tons of runs for India during their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, the 32-year-old thanked the fans for their support irrespective of venue. He added that he is proud of playing for the country and for the hard work done by the team and the support staff.

"Hurtful loss. Forever grateful to our fans who create electrifying atmosphere, no matter where we play. Thankful for the undying support for each other, proud of the hardwork put in by this team &support staff. Proud to play for my country. We will reflect &come back stronger!” wrote Suryakumar on Twitter.

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul's contrasting numbers in the T20 World Cup 2022

Suryakumar Yadav was one of the top performers for the Men In Blue in their campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022. While he hit only 14 runs in the semi-final against England, he earlier played several match-winning knocks in the Super 12 stage. Despite the loss on Thursday, Suryakumar continues to be the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 239 runs in six games at an average of 59.75 and a strike rate of 189.68.

On the other hand, KL Rahul returned with average numbers from the T20 World Cup. He scored a combined total of 128 runs in six games at an average of 21.33 and a strike rate of 120.75. His highest knock in the tournament was 51 off 35 against Zimbabwe in the Super 12 stage.