The Indian cricket team reached Wellington on Sunday, ahead of the first T20I match against New Zealand at the Wellington Regional Stadium, scheduled to be held on November 18. After the Indian squad, led by Hardik Pandya landed in Wellington, Team India superstar Suryakumar Yadav put out a tweet, which read, “Hello Wellington,” alongside a smiling emoji. In the meantime, the 32-year-old received an unexpected reply from an Australian women’s cricketer.

Meme fest on Twitter after Australian cricketer reacts to Suryakumar Yadav’s tweet

25-year-old Australian women’s cricketer Amanda Wellington took to her Twitter handle and responded to the tweet by Suryakumar. Accompanied by a laughing emoji, Amanda said, “Hello Yadav”. Amanda’s tweet became an instant hit among Indian cricket fans, as they reacted with some hilarious tweets.

India vs New Zealand: India up against New Zealand for a white ball tour

India’s tour of New Zealand 2022 will kick off on November 18 with the 1st T20I at the Wellington, before the teams head into the Bay Oval Stadium at Mount Maunganui on November 20. The T20I series will conclude with the final T20I on November 22 in Napier. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya has been appointed India’s captain for the series in the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli.

India will face the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series from November 25 to 30. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the ODI side in the 1st ODI in Auckland on November 25, and in the 2nd ODI on November 27 in Hamilton. The series will conclude with the 3rd ODI in Christchurch on November 30.

India’s squads for the white-ball tour of New Zealand 2022

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.