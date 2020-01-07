The Debate
Suryakumar Yadav Channelises Inner Amitabh Bachchan For Photoshoot, Leaves Fans In Splits

Cricket News

Suryakumar Yadav is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians. Despite a very solid performance in all tournaments that he plays, Yadav is yet to play for India.

Suryakumar Yadav

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is very active on social media and often shares moments from his life and views on current happenings with the public. Despite his very strong performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the domestic circuit, Yadav is yet to make his international debut. On Tuesday, Yadav shared a photo of himself with a witty caption that is winning his fans over. Have a look.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav credits Harbhajan Singh for his career growth

Suryakumar Yadav channels his inner Big B

The photograph, which looks like it is taken on the set of a photoshoot, was posted by Yadav along with a witty caption. He quoted the famous dialogue from the 1981 Bollywood movie 'Kaalia' by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. His fans, as usual, were very excited about the star batsman's new post and shared enthusiastic replies.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy: Batsman Suryakumar Yadav named Mumbai skipper

When will Suryakumar Yadav make his Team India debut?

The 29-year-old has been one of those Indian cricketers who have performed very consistently on the domestic and IPL levels but playing for the national side has continued to elude him. It may not entirely be the cricketer's fault as the Indian team is already full of in-form and well-settled batsmen. In a recent interview, Suryakumar had shared his views on the anxiety that he faces every day as people expect him to make his international debut soon but the time just does not seem to come.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav reveals 'anxiety' issues after missing out on another India call-up

ALSO READ | "What wrong has Suryakumar done?" Harbhajan Singh questions Indian selection committee

