Suryakumar Yadav Channelises Inner Amitabh Bachchan For Photoshoot, Leaves Fans In Splits

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is very active on social media and often shares moments from his life and views on current happenings with the public. Despite his very strong performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the domestic circuit, Yadav is yet to make his international debut. On Tuesday, Yadav shared a photo of himself with a witty caption that is winning his fans over. Have a look.

Suryakumar Yadav channels his inner Big B

Him: Line kahan se shuru hoti hai?



Me: Mein jahan khada hota hu line vahan se shuru hoti hai. 😉 pic.twitter.com/28YjxTxGRv — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) January 7, 2020

The photograph, which looks like it is taken on the set of a photoshoot, was posted by Yadav along with a witty caption. He quoted the famous dialogue from the 1981 Bollywood movie 'Kaalia' by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. His fans, as usual, were very excited about the star batsman's new post and shared enthusiastic replies.

Bhaiya aap isi trah performance karte rhiye..ek din jarur ap Team India ke Jersey me honge👏👏👍👍👍 — Munesh Yadav (@95MuneshYadav) January 7, 2020

Bhai team main 5 no ke liye application daal do ...We need you — Military (@ChhotiKhabar) January 7, 2020

When will Suryakumar Yadav make his Team India debut?

I keep wondering what’s wrong @surya_14kumar hv done ? Apart from scoring runs like others who keep getting picked for Team india india/A india /B why different rules for different players ??? — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2019

The 29-year-old has been one of those Indian cricketers who have performed very consistently on the domestic and IPL levels but playing for the national side has continued to elude him. It may not entirely be the cricketer's fault as the Indian team is already full of in-form and well-settled batsmen. In a recent interview, Suryakumar had shared his views on the anxiety that he faces every day as people expect him to make his international debut soon but the time just does not seem to come.

