"What Wrong Has Suryakumar Done?" Harbhajan Singh Questions Indian Selection Committee

Soon after the announcement of the Indian squad for the T20s against Sri Lanka and Australia, ace spinner Harbhajan Singh voiced his opinion against the team selection. Singh slammed the selection committee for not selecting Suryakumar Yadav, who has performed brilliantly in first-class cricket recently. The off-spinner took to Twitter to hit out at the MSK Prasad-led committee and questioned, "What wrong has he (Yadav) done?" to not make his way into the Indian squad.

Yadav, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been on a run-scoring spree and displayed scintillating form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

I keep wondering what’s wrong @surya_14kumar hv done ? Apart from scoring runs like others who keep getting picked for Team india india/A india /B why different rules for different players ??? — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2019

Suryakumar Yadav talks about 'anxiety' issues

In a recent interview with a leading Indian news portal, Yadav opened up about the anxiety that comes along during this phase of his career. Whenever he feels nearer to making it to the Indian team, he is left disappointed as the wait continues. This wait has taken a toll on the Mumbai batsman, who has gone through sleepless nights and has had his mind wander a lot. The batsman mentioned about all the important people in his life (cricketers and non-cricketers) have kept talking about his pending India selection. Although he is aware that these people are his well-wishers, he admits to getting bogged down with the pressure of making it to the Indian team and time running out for him. Yadav also spoke about training harder to make himself match ready when the domestic season began.

Squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar

Squad for Australia ODIs: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami

