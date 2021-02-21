Suryakumar Yadav Makes A Statement Immediately After India Call-up For England T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav made a statement right away after getting a maiden call-up to the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against England by playing a quickfire inning in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav makes a statement

During Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Delhi at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur, SKY scored a blistering 33-ball 50 including six boundaries and a couple of maximums. Chasing a target of 212, Surya stitched in a 110-run stand with youngster Prithvi Shaw as Mumbai defeated Delhi by seven wickets.

The star Mumbai Indians batsman will now be hoping to replicate his form at the highest level if he gets a game against England next month.

India Vs England: T20I series

All the matches of the shortest format will be contested at the renovated Motera Stadium that had hosted the famous World Cup 2011 quarterfinal clash between eventual champions India and the then world champions Australia where the Men In Blue had brought curtains down on the Aussies' 12-year reign as world champions.

Coming back to the England T20I series, both former T20 world champions will be competing in a five-match series as a part of their preparations for the upcoming edition of the ICC T20 World Cup that will be hosted in India later this year i.e. in October-November.

Here are the fixtures of the five-match T20I series:

1st T20I: 12th Mar (Ahmedabad)

2nd T20I: 14th Mar (Ahmedabad)

3rd T20I: 16th Mar (Ahmedabad)

4th T20I: 18th Mar (Ahmedabad)

5th T20I: 20th Mar (Ahmedabad)

