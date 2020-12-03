Suryakumar Yadav Posts Inspirational Tweet, Fans Miss Batsman On Tour Down Under

Suryakumar Yadav's run at the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 has forced people to take a second look at the 30-year-old batsman. Yadav has become a mainstay of the Mumbai IPL side ever since his re-inclusion into the team in 2018, scoring a total of 1416 runs for Mumbai in his three years. In the absence of captain Rohit Sharma, Yadav took up a major role at the top of the order to help the team win their fifth IPL title. He finished this IPL 2020 season as the third-highest run-getter for Mumbai behind Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan.

Everyday Counts 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GAaNYChl6q — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) December 3, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav's inspirational post leaves fans missing him

Despite his continuously tremendous performance at the IPL and in the domestic circuit, Suryakumar Yadav was excluded from the BCCI's squad for the India vs Australia 2020 series. His omission from this series led to many commentators and fans questioning the reason behind the decision. Yadav himself has admitted that he was surprised and hurt by the decision and could not get himself to concentrate in the nets on the day of the announcement.

Big names like Sachin Tendulkar and Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma are said to have had talked with the youngster to help him keep his spirits up. This seems to have had an effect on Yadav, who posted a picture of himself working out, with the caption "everyday counts". The picture has received over 16.7k likes. Here are some fan comments from the picture:

If you want take long breath wait bhai. These will come soon. Hope word is very deep to understand. Be prepared for perform — Aziz Ansari (@750e8f30943c4f0) December 3, 2020

Hoping to see you in Retro Jersey next time..... 🥰🥰. Can we ? — Gayathri (@GayathriKLRMSD) December 3, 2020

i am dying to see your unique shorts selection in international arean

i hope soon you will part of team . — Abhiraaj (@Abhi18763120) December 3, 2020

Adding to the tension, the Mumbaikar found himself in some hot water after liking a post calling Indian captain Virat Kohli a "paper captain" following a stare-off between the two on-field during an IPL game. He has since been trying to make amends and is regularly seen positively interacting with the captain on social media.

India vs Australia 1st T20I

After a comprehensive loss to Australia in the ODI series, the Men in Blue will hope to come out of the India vs Australia 2020 T20I series with some wins to their name. After some injury concerns, the BCCI has announced a 16-person squad for the T20Is. The only differences from the ODI team will be the addition of Washington Sundar as a 6th bowling option, Sanju Samson as a batting/wicketkeeping option and Deepak Chahar as a pacer.

The India vs Australia 1st T20I will begin at 1:40 pm IST from the Manuka Oval, Canberra on December 4. It will be the first of the three T20I series, the other two of which will be held in Sydney. All three games will be available live on television on the Sony Sports Network and can be streamed on Sony LIV.

