Adam Zampa Reacts To Josh Hazlewood Overtaking Him As Virat Kohli's New 'nemesis': Watch

Indian team, under the guidance of Virat Kohli, trumped over hosts Australia in the third ODI at Canberra to pocket a consolation win on Wednesday, December 2. While the ‘Men in Blue’ found some white-ball form before the commencement of the T20I segment of the tour, the Indian captain continued his struggles against Australian pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood. At the Manuka Oval, the 29-year-old speedster claimed the wicket of Virat Kohli for the third time in the series and for the fourth time in succession this year.

Adam Zampa “sick” of having “Kohli’s conqueror” title, hands it over to Josh Hazlewood

Australian spinner Adam Zampa himself has a dominant grip over current World No.1 ranked ODI batsman Virat Kohli across both white-ball formats. The South Australia-based cricketer has claimed the wicket of the Indian captain a total of seven times in ODIs and T20Is combined. After the match, Adam Zampa interacted with Cricket Australia where he “gladly” passed on the mantle of “Kohli’s conqueror” to his teammate Josh Hazlewood, owing to the latter’s run of success against the prolific run-scorer.

Adam Zampa laughingly said that he was “sick” of having the title and said Hazlewood can have it if he wants. Zampa also praised the fast bowler for being able to click in crunch situations by constantly taking crucial wickets, such as that of modern-day batting legend Virat Kohli. Interestingly, the 28-year-old leg-spinner is teammates with Kohli for the Bangalore franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Josh Hazlewood’s all four dismissals of Virat Kohli in 2020, watch video

Virat Kohli records in ODI cricket

The Virat Kohli records in international cricket, especially in ODIs, makes for a staggering read. Through his match-winning 63-run knock against Australia, the cricketer slammed his 60th ODI fifty to go along with his 43 tons in the format. When he scored his 23rd run, the batting icon also breached the 12,000-run mark in ODIs, thus becoming the quickest in the world to do so in terms of innings (242). Kohli now has 12,040 runs across 251 ODIs and he has aggregated his runs at an average of 59.31.

Virat Kohli records 12,000th ODI run, becomes quickest to do so

India vs Australia 1st T20I live streaming details

For India vs Australia 1st T20I live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the IND vs AUS 1st T20I will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The match will be played at Canberra’s Manuka Oval on Friday, December 4 and the action is slated to commence from 1:40 pm IST onwards.

