Not Rohit Or Surya, Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Mumbai Indians' 'game-changer' In IPL 2023

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has predicted who might be the biggest game-changer for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar named Australian batsman Tim David as the player who he thinks could be the biggest game-changer for Mumbai Indians this season. Gavaskar went on to pick Cameron Green as his second name on the list, saying that the all-rounder might even bat at No. 3 for the franchise.

"I think it (game-changer) will be Tim David. He is the kind of player who can change the game in a couple of overs. Cameron Green is someone who will make a big difference with both bat and ball. He might even bat at No. 3 because of the fact that when he has opened the batting for Australia, he has scored so many runs so quickly," Gavaskar said.

"The four overseas players will be the big signing Cameron Green, another big signing in Jofra Archer. Tim David, three. And then between the two, depending on the form of opposition, either Tristan Stubbs or Dewald Brevis," he added.

Tim David and Virat Kohli in IPL

Tim David made his IPL debut in 2021 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He played his first IPL match against Chennai Super Kings on September 24. David was acquired by Mumbai Indians at IPL 2022 auction after attracting bids from as many as six franchises. Mumbai Indians bought David for a whopping sum of Rs. 8.25 crore.

Cameron Green, on the other hand, is all set to make his IPL debut this year with Mumbai Indians. He was bought by the franchise at IPL 2023 auction for a record-breaking sum of Rs. 17.5 crore. It made him the second-most expensive overseas player in IPL auction history after England's Sam Curran and the most expensive Australian.

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to begin on March 31 with a match between defending champions Gujarat Giants and Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai Indians will play their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2.

Image: BCCI/IPL