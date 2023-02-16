Suryakumar Yadav's Cryptic 'It’s Always Me Vs This Guy' Post Before 2nd Test Goes Viral

Ahead of the start of the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Suryakumar Yadav has made a cryptic post and has sent the cricket fans on a spree of guessing what he means by it. Yadav, who has cemented his name in the T20 format has struggled to do the same in other formats. However, on the back of his grit and determination, it seems about time that the player will showcase what he can achieve in longer formats of the game. Yadav made his Test debut in the first test match of the ongoing series against Australia.

Suryakumar Yadav is known for his dedication to the game and never takes a backstep in perspiring in the nets and in the gym. The player on Thursday, took to the micro-blogging website to seemingly exhibit his belief in himself or maybe he was directing something else. The player dropped a photo of himself on the platform with the caption, "It’s always me vs this guy." His cryptic post has sent fans into a frenzy.

It’s always me vs this guy 😉 pic.twitter.com/klzrwpnLmx — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) February 16, 2023

With second Test about to start, fans are confused as to what SKY wants to communicate here. Is it him telling that he sees himself as his biggest competition or is he hinting at a player with whom he is fighting for a place in the second Test. Right now, it's anybody's guess.

Iyer replacing yoh — HÊÑRY (@AtanuM07) February 16, 2023

SKY playing word games 😁 — sparsh (@isparsh0) February 16, 2023

Beating this guy everyday is very difficult !! 😜 — brutal_pk (@KanjaniPradeep1) February 16, 2023

Surya Kumar Yadav's T20 International Career

Making his international debut in 2021 against a T20 match against England, Suryakumar Yadav displayed his fearless gameplay when on the first ball of his career he smashed Jofra Archer for six. He scored a half-century on debut. This knock helped him get a spot in the ODIs too. However, T20s have been SKY's comfort zone till now. The player comes at number four and yet soared to become the No.1 batsman in the T20 ICC rankings. After 47 T20Is Surya has garnered over 1600 runs with an average of 47. In the process, he has registered 3 centuries and 13 half centuries.