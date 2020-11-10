Suryakumar Yadav's Practice Session Ahead Of Dream11 IPL 2020 Final Woos Fans: Watch

The Mumbai franchise is gearing up for the much-awaited final of the Dream11 IPL 2020 that is set to take place on Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. While Mumbai will play to win their record fifth title, Delhi will look to lay hands on their maiden Dream11 IPL trophy. Both sides have some of the best T20 players, which is why we are in for an exciting finale.

Mumbai vs Delhi: Suryakumar Yadav sweats it out in nets ahead of the final showdown

Ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020 final, the official Instagram handle of the Mumbai franchise uploaded a video of arguably one of their best batsmen of the tournament, Suryakumar Yadav. In the video, Yadav is seen prepping for the Mumbai vs Delhi final of the Dream11 IPL 2020. The elegant right-handed batsman is seen practising big shots in the nets.

Yadav hit a plethora of shots in his net session like slog sweeps, inside out shots, lofted drives etc. As soon as the video was posted by the franchise, it garnered several reactions. Fans lauded the Mumbai batsman for his fiery training session and also wished to see his exploits in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final.

Meanwhile, Yadav has been in red-hot form in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020, having scored consistent runs for the franchise. The right-hander played a crucial role in helping Mumbai qualify for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. In fact, Yadav was amongst the runs against Delhi in Qualifier 1 as he scored a fine half-century to contribute to his side's emphatic win. The Men in Blue will hope that the 30-year old carries his scintillating form in the crucial final and guide his side to their fifth IPL title.

Suryakumar Yadav Yadav Dream11 IPL stats

The Yadav Dream11 IPL stats for 2020 have been spectacular. The Mumbai batsman has scored 461 runs in 15 matches at a stunning average of 41.90 and strike-rate of 148.23. He is also the third-highest run-scorer for his side behind Ishan Kishan (483) and Quinton de Kock (483).

