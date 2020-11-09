Dream11 IPL Final: Netizens Compare Big Occasion To 2007 World Cup Final; Here Is Why

Delhi defeated Hyderabad by 17 runs on Sunday, November 8 to set a date with Mumbai in the final of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While the much-awaited Mumbai vs Delhi match-up is filled with exciting sub-rivalries like ‘Rohit Sharma vs Shikhar Dhawan’ and ‘Jasprit Bumrah vs Kagiso Rabada’, netizens have come up with another interesting rivalry which the tournament-decider apparently holds.

Delhi players celebrate after qualifying for the Dream11 IPL final

A big moment for the @DelhiCapitals as they reach their maiden IPL final.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/I3GX13gQPr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 8, 2020

Also Read | Coach Ricky Ponting 'most Proud' After Delhi's Must-win Clash Against Bangalore

Dream11 IPL final becomes ground for Ricky Ponting vs Mahela Jayawardene re-match?

Former Sri Lankan captain and batting icon Mahela Jayawardene is coaching the Mumbai franchise in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. He has been associated with the Rohit Sharma-led side since the 2017 edition of the tournament. Under his coaching tenure, Mumbai won the title in 2017 and 2019 and are now vying to extend their domination with a fifth title.

On the other hand, former Australian captain and World Cup-winning cricketer Ricky Ponting took over coaching reins from Paddy Upton ahead of the 2018 season for Delhi. Under his regime, they reached the playoffs in 2019 for the first time in seven years (last being 2012). Moreover, he even bettered the team’s performance this around by guiding them to the final of the high-profile event. Interestingly, this is also the first time they have ever reached up until this stage ever since the inception of the tournament back in 2008.

Also Read | Ponting Says Shane Watson Is One Of The 'under-rated' Players To Have Represented Aus

The upcoming Mumbai vs Delhi Dream11 IPL final also serves a re-match for two cricketing legends as both Mahela Jayawardene and Ricky Ponting will be facing each other for a big prize in the final. The last time the two icons collided against each other for any title was back in the final of the 2007 World Cup as leaders of Sri Lanka and Australia. While Australia won the 2007 final to register their fourth ICC World Cup win, Jayawardene’s Mumbai holds an edge over Ponting’s Delhi this time around, considering the franchise’ past history and current form.

Netizens were quick to draw comparisons with the two finals and even shared creative and hilarious memes over the same. On the eve of Mumbai vs Delhi Dream11 IPL final, here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Ricky Ponting vs Mahela Jayawardene re-match in a tournament final.

dont forget that punter's boys won

so dc has more odds — Sudhanshu (@suchou4) November 9, 2020

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Memes Flood Twitter After Delhi Crash To Big Defeat In Qualifier 1

in captaincy

Ponting > Mahela



In coaching

Mahela > Ponting — Jigsaw (@sri_jigsaw) November 9, 2020

Ponting to replace Iyer as captain for the rest of the game? — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) November 8, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Final Match Date, Venue, Timings And All Team News Ahead Of The Big Match

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.