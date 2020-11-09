Dream11 IPL Final: Netizens Compare Big Occasion To 2007 World Cup Final; Here Is Why

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Delhi defeated Hyderabad by 17 runs on Sunday, November 8 to set a date with Mumbai in the final of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While the much-awaited Mumbai vs Delhi match-up is filled with exciting sub-rivalries like ‘Rohit Sharma vs Shikhar Dhawan’ and ‘Jasprit Bumrah vs Kagiso Rabada’, netizens have come up with another interesting rivalry which the tournament-decider apparently holds.
A big moment for the @DelhiCapitals as they reach their maiden IPL final.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/I3GX13gQPr— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 8, 2020
Former Sri Lankan captain and batting icon Mahela Jayawardene is coaching the Mumbai franchise in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. He has been associated with the Rohit Sharma-led side since the 2017 edition of the tournament. Under his coaching tenure, Mumbai won the title in 2017 and 2019 and are now vying to extend their domination with a fifth title.
On the other hand, former Australian captain and World Cup-winning cricketer Ricky Ponting took over coaching reins from Paddy Upton ahead of the 2018 season for Delhi. Under his regime, they reached the playoffs in 2019 for the first time in seven years (last being 2012). Moreover, he even bettered the team’s performance this around by guiding them to the final of the high-profile event. Interestingly, this is also the first time they have ever reached up until this stage ever since the inception of the tournament back in 2008.
The upcoming Mumbai vs Delhi Dream11 IPL final also serves a re-match for two cricketing legends as both Mahela Jayawardene and Ricky Ponting will be facing each other for a big prize in the final. The last time the two icons collided against each other for any title was back in the final of the 2007 World Cup as leaders of Sri Lanka and Australia. While Australia won the 2007 final to register their fourth ICC World Cup win, Jayawardene’s Mumbai holds an edge over Ponting’s Delhi this time around, considering the franchise’ past history and current form.
Netizens were quick to draw comparisons with the two finals and even shared creative and hilarious memes over the same. On the eve of Mumbai vs Delhi Dream11 IPL final, here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Ricky Ponting vs Mahela Jayawardene re-match in a tournament final.
Both Matches are finals. Both of them were captains at that final; Now they play role as a coaches. All the best 👍😁@IPL @mipaltan @DelhiCapitals @MahelaJay @RickyPonting @ImRo45 #IPL2020 #IPLfinal pic.twitter.com/QYdltvcBft— Nipuna Karunatilleke (@NDeesara) November 9, 2020
dont forget that punter's boys won— Sudhanshu (@suchou4) November 9, 2020
so dc has more odds
in captaincy— Jigsaw (@sri_jigsaw) November 9, 2020
Ponting > Mahela
In coaching
Mahela > Ponting
Ponting to replace Iyer as captain for the rest of the game?— Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) November 8, 2020
